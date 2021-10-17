How to fix group message replies that appear as individual ones on your iPhone

If you’re not all using an Apple device, you might find your group messages break down into individual replies.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Apple insulates us from most of the peculiarities of the cellular world's text messaging system, SMS (Short Messaging Service), and the multimedia version, MMS. If everyone you text with uses an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch, you see nice blue bubbles and it's all handled within Apple's iMessage system.

Even if you're using SMS or MMS—where messages appear in green—Apple still hides the complexity, packaging it within the Messages app on various platforms. But you might be perplexed in one specific case, as one reader was: they use group messaging without all Apple ecosystem participants and every reply comes back as an individual message—the group isn't receiving replies as a whole!

It turns out it's related to that pesky wiring behind the scenes. To use group messaging without iMessage, you rely on a feature in MMS. But if the feature isn't enabled or your carrier doesn't support it, you'll see individual responses to all group messages sent.

iOS 14 MMS Messaging setting

IDG

To enable it if it's available, go to Settings > Messages and enable MMS Messaging and Group Messaging. If neither option is available, contact your carrier.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Peggy.

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?