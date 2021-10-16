The Full Nerd ep. 192: Alder Lake leaks, and graphics card optimism?

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss the deluge of Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake leaks that have hit the Internet, and whether the latest updates on the GPU front mean you'll be able to buy a graphics card any time soon.



Hey hardware testers: There's this cable you can unplug from your PC to prevent uploading your secret Alder Lake scores to the Internet. Apparently you don't know that, as Gordon points out. In fact, there are so many leaked performance numbers out now that Gordon reckons you could almost assemble a full review if you checked your conscience at the door.

In the next segment, Brad brings us up to date on the GPU drought and what might change our fortunes. Plus, Gordon has a theory about why the Chinese government has banned cryptomining and limited hours for gamers.

You can view the video embedded above or you can watch The Full Nerd episode 192 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you're there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone down below.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We're also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd merch!

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we'll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd's Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!