The Full Nerd ep. 192: Alder Lake leaks, and graphics card optimism?

Join the Full Nerd crew to discuss the latest CPU rumors and GPU updates.

(PC World (US online)) on

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss the deluge of Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake leaks that have hit the Internet, and whether the latest updates on the GPU front mean you'll be able to buy a graphics card any time soon.

Hey hardware testers: There's this cable you can unplug from your PC to prevent uploading your secret Alder Lake scores to the Internet. Apparently you don't know that, as Gordon points out. In fact, there are so many leaked performance numbers out now that Gordon reckons you could almost assemble a full review if you checked your conscience at the door.

In the next segment, Brad brings us up to date on the GPU drought and what might change our fortunes. Plus, Gordon has a theory about why the Chinese government has banned cryptomining and limited hours for gamers.

By Gordon Ung

PC World (US online)
