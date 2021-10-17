Twitch hack: How to change your password and set up two-factor authentication

Pro tip: Do it now.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

An alleged Twitch hack just possibly revealed a massive amount of information about the streaming service, including full source code for the site and its various clients; creator payout details since 2019; details about various backend SDK and Amazon Web Services tools; and even a Steam rival. If it's real, it's bad.

User passwords don't appear to be part of the leak. But given the extensiveness of the hack, it's a good idea to change your Twitch password and turn on two-factor authentication for the site. Regardless of whether you're a streamer or a viewer, or whether the hack is legitimate, you should ideally be using a strong, unique password for the site and have 2FA enabled anyway. This is the perfect excuse to get those ducks in a row to keep your account safe.

How to change you Twitch password

Twitch security settings

Brad Chacos/IDG

Fortunately, Twitch makes it easy to change your password. After logging into your Twitch account, you can both change your password and set up two-factor authentication via the site's security settings page. Hit that link or follow the steps below:

From the main page, click your avatar in the upper-right corner, and do the following:

  • Click Settings
  • Select the Security and Privacy tab
  • Click Change password and follow the instructions.

The best overall password manager

LastPass

LastPass
Editors' Choice
Read our review
MSRP: $36
Best Prices Today: $36 at LastPass

Again: Be sure to use a strong, unique password for the service (and every site or service you belong to). Doing so prevents hackers from using your credentials to logging into your other accounts if one account is breached. A password manager can help you keep track of your assorted logins, and our password manager guide can help you pick the best one.

How to turn on Twitch two-factor authentication

The same security settings page at Avatar > Settings > Security and Privacy also holds the option to set up two-factor authentication. If two-factor authentication is enabled, you'll be asked to confirm your identity using your phone whenever you sign onto a new device.

Click the Set up two-factor authentication button on the Security and Privacy page and follow the instructions onscreen to set it up. (If you're a content creator, this may already be completed, as Twitch requires you to set up 2FA before you can start streaming.) You'll have the option to choose between receiving your 2FA prompts either via text message or an authenticator app. Security pros generally consider the authenticator app to be a more secure option, but receiving codes via text message may be easier and is still vastly superior to leaving 2FA disabled. If you're unfamiliar with the technology, our two-factor authentication explainer can get you up to speed and point you towards the best authenticator app options.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?