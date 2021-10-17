STOP! Don’t buy a Mac before you read this!

We here at Macworld are always offering reasons and recommendations for buying a new Mac—but hold on! With the Apple Silicon transition in full swing, there's a lot going on with Apple's desktop and laptop computers, and if you buy one now, you might miss out on the next big thing with better features, improved speed, and longer battery life. Let's take a look at what Macs you should think twice about before buying.



Don't buy!

13- and 16-inch Intel MacBook Pro

Current standard configurations:

$1,799: 13-inch 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core Processor, 512GB SSD

$1,799: 13-inch 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core Processor, 512GB SSD
$1,999: 13-inch 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core Processor, 1TB SSD

$2,399: 16-inch 2.6GHz Intel 6-Core Processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M, 512GB SSD

$2,799: 16-inch 2.3GHz Intel 8-Core Processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M, 1TB SSD

Possible upcoming replacement: 14- and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro (2021)

Our advice: If a MacBook Pro is in your plans, it's in your best interest to wait. Several reports have stated that Apple could release new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros at any moment now. These laptops will probably have the next-generation Apple silicon chip, the M1X, and it should offer a nice performance boost over the first Apple silicon laptops, the M1-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Apple could also outfit these laptops with mini-LED displays, more ports, a magnetic power adapter, and a better FaceTime camera. Those are a lot of new features—buy an Intel-based MacBook Pro now, and you'll have serious buyer's remorse later.

21.5-inch Intel iMac

Current standard configuration:

$1,099: 21.5-inch 2.3GHz Dual-Core Intel Processor, 256GB SSD

Possible upcoming replacement: None.

Our advice: This iMac was originally released in March 2019 and has not been updated since then. Apple keeps this model as its low-price offering ($1,099), but the company doesn't make it very visible on its website—you have to use Apple's compare Mac website to find and buy it. Since it's so old, we don't recommend buying this iMac even if you're looking for the cheapest all-in-one. It's better to wait and save an additional $200 to get the entry-level 24-inch M1 iMac, or buy a $699 Mac mini with an external display, keyboard, and mouse.

27-inch Intel iMac

Current standard configurations:

$1,799: 3.1GHz Intel 6-Core Processor, 256GB SSD, Retina 5K Display

$1,999: 3.3GHz Intel 6-Core Processor, 512GB SSD, Retina 5K Display

$2,299: 3.8GHz Intel 8-Core Processor, 512GB SSD, Retina 5K Display

Possible upcoming replacement: 32-inch M1X iMac (2022)

Our advice: Reports say that Apple will replace the 27-inch Intel-based iMac with a design that's similar to the 24-inch model, with a much larger screen. Most of the screen size increase is a result of smaller bezels, so a 32-inch iMac could be close to the same overall size as the 27-inch model. The Apple processor could be an M1X or M2X; either chip will be faster than the M1 in the 24-inch iMac and the current Intel iMac. And the bigger iMac could have more ports. The only problem is that we will probably not see a new large-screen iMac until 2022, and reports have not been very specific about the timeline. Even with a longish wait, but we highly suggest you hold out.

Intel Mac mini

Current standard configurations:

$1,099: 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 6-Core Processor with Intel UHD Graphics 630, 512GB SSD

Possible upcoming replacement: M1X Mac mini (2021/2022)

Our advice: Don't buy the $1,099 Mac mini with an Intel CPU. Reports have said that this model will get upgraded with the same speedy M1X Apple chip that will also be in the upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros. There have also been rumors that this new Mac mini will have a slimmer, redesigned case and also have four Thunderbolt ports instead of two. But the switch to dramatically faster Apple silicon alone is enough to wait for a new model.

You might want to wait

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro

Current standard configurations:

$1,299: Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU, 256GB SSD

$1,499: Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU, 512GB SSD

Possible upcoming replacement: 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021); MacBook Air (2022)

Our advice: The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro was released last November, almost a year ago, and with reports of a new 14-inch model on the way, it's not clear what the future holds for Apple's smallest MacBook Pro. We don't know if Apple will discontinue the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, but with a near-identical processor, display, and ports as the MacBook Air, it doesn't seem as though the 13-inch MacBook Pro is long for this world, especially with a new MacBook Air likely on the way. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is a great performer, but unless you can get one at a deep discount, you might as well just get the MacBook Air.

M1 MacBook Air

Current standard configurations:

$999: Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 7-Core GPU, 256GB SSD

$1,249: Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU, 512GB SSD

Possible upcoming replacement: Redesigned MacBook Air with M2 chip (2022)

Our advice: Even though we just recommended the MacBook Air over the 13-inch MacBook Pro, it's been almost a year since it was last updated with the M1 chip. It's still a tremendous value, and if it's on your shopping list, you won't be disappointed with your purchase. However, there are strong rumors that Apple will be updating the Air with a complete redesign, but reports say that it may not happen until mid-to late-2022. But it might be worth the wait—the next Air could have a mini-LED display an M2 chip, and come in a variety of colors. However, even if price is your priority, you'll certainly get your money's worth out of the current MacBook Air by the time the new one comes around.

M1 Mac mini

Current standard configurations:

$699: Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU, 256GB SSD

$899: Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU, 512GB SSD

Possible upcoming replacement: M1X Mac mini

Our advice: Apple released the $699 and $899 M1 Mac minis in November of 2020. We really like the $699 model and it likely won't be upgraded in the next few months, so you don't need to hesitate to pull the trigger on buying one. But with a new high-end model likely on the way (see above), Apple may upgrade the current model with a faster chip and a new case as well within the next few months.

You're safe for a while

24-inch M1 iMac

Current standard configurations:

$1,299: Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 7-Core GPU, 256GB SSD

$1,499: Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU, 256GB SSD

$1,699: Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU, 512GB SSD

Possible upcoming replacement: None.

Our advice: The 24-inch M1 iMac was released this past spring, so it's not going to be updated for a while. Unless you want to wait for a larger display, the M1 iMac will fulfill all of your all-on-one needs for years to come.

Mac Pro

Current standard configurations:

$5,999: 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Radeon Pro 580X, 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD

Possible upcoming replacement: Apple silicon-based Mac Pro (2022/2023)

Our advice: The Mac Pro is going to be the last Mac that Apple switches over to its own processors. Apple said its transition would take two years, and it started in November of 2020. We probably won't see the announcement Mac Pro with Apple silicon until late 2022 at the earliest. However, that new Mac Pro could be a processing beast with a 20- or 40-core processor, so if you don't need one till then, your patience will be rewarded. But if you have the money and need to invest now, do so without regrets. You're getting the most powerful Mac money can buy.