TPG launches new 5G Home Broadband plans as alternative to the NBN

(PC World) on

Credit: Pixabay: USA-Reiseblogger

With the NBN roll out having being plagued with technical issues and slower than expected download speeds, not everyone has been keen to switch to an NBN plan. Australian Internet providers have moved to offer customers alternatives to the NBN, the latest being TPG that has launched two new 5G home broadband plans.

The company’s new plans include a Premium 5G Home Broadband plan and a Max 5G Home Broadband plan, both of which it says offer comparable speeds and prices to the company’s existing NBN plans. See below for the details.

Premium 5G Home Broadband Plan

  • Cost: AU$69.99 per month (AU$64.99 per month for existing customers)
  • Data: Unlimited
  • Speed: Up to 100Mbps

Max 5G Home Broadband Plan

  • Cost: AU$79.99 per month (AU$74.99 for customers with an existing TPG service)
  • Data: Unlimited
  • Speed: Max 5G speeds available

TPG says both plans come with free first month’s plan fees and free 5G modem for customers that stay connected for 36 months. More information on TPG’s new offerings can be found here

Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
