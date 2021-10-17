The iPhone SE 3 might look the same but have huge changes on the inside

New rumors points to A15 chip, X60 5G modem.

(Macworld.com) on

Now that the iPhone 13 has arrived, the next iPhone Apple will launch will likely be the second generation of the latest iPhone SE. And based on the rumors, Apple's cheapest iPhone might be getting a serious upgrade.

The changes might not be visible on the outside, however. According to Japan-based Apple site Macotakara (translation), reliable Chinese sources have told the site that the next iPhone SE will continue to adopt the 4.7-inch Retina HD display and Touch ID. That would make it the only iPhone to have a home button in 2022 and one of only two Apple products to have one, along with the recently released ninth-gen iPad.

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)
MSRP: US$399 / AU$679 64GB | US$449 / AU$759 128GB 
Best Prices Today: US$399 / AU$679 at Apple

However, the inside could bring big changes. The site reports that the new iPhone SE will adopt Apple's latest A15 Bionic processor, a significant upgrade over the A13 Bionic in the current model. Macotakara doesn't say which version of the A15 Apple will use, since Apple offers several versions of the A15 in the iPhone 13 (3.23GHz, 4-core GPU), iPhone 13 Pro (3.23GHz, 5 core GPU), and iPad mini (2.93Ghz, 5-core GPU).

Furthermore, Macotakara reports that the iPhone SE will use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem in the iPhone 13. Previous rumors suggested that the second-gen iPhone SE would be the cheapest 5G iPhone, but this is the first time we've heard that the iPhone SE would be getting the newer X60 modem rather than the X55 modem in the iPhone 12.

The iPhone SE is expected to launch in the first half of 2022, likely in March or April when the original SE launched in 2020.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AppleiPhone SE

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?