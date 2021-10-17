Apple appeals court ruling in Epic case, likely delaying App Store changes for years

Here we go again.

(Macworld.com) on

Apple may have initially praised the ruling in the Epic case as a resounding victory and huge win, but on Friday it changed its tune, opting to appeal the decision. With Epic appealing as well, the whole process will start again, and it's looking like it could be years before anything's actually settled.

The main reason for the appeal is Apple's violation of California's anti-steering rules. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers found that Apple was in violation of the statute and ordered Apple to stop prohibiting developers from including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms. In short, Apple would have had to allow developers to offer their own payment service (or at the very least a prominent link to an outside store), which is what started the fight in the first place.

Additionally, Judge Rogers also found that Apple is not a monopolist under either federal or state antitrust laws, essentially validating the App Store's business model, including Apple's 30 percent fee. Consequently, it ordered Epic to pay a $6 million fine to cover Apple's cut of the revenue Epic collected since August 2020, when Apple kicked Fortnite out of the App Store for violating its terms.

Epic is also appealing the case. CEO Tim Sweeney, who has been very vocal during the process, asked Apple to allow Fortnite back into the App Store and was quickly rebuffed. He reacted to the appeal on Twitter with a Fortnite pun.

As part of the appeal, Apple asked the court to suspend the requirements of its injunction until the appeals…have been resolved. Apple argues that implementing the terms of the injunction could have unintended downstream consequences for consumers and the platform as a whole. It says that a stay of the injunction would allow the company to do so in a way that maintains the integrity of the ecosystem.

Assuming the court grants the appeal, the case will essentially reset and will likely drag on for several more years.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AppleEpic

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?