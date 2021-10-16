iOS 15.0.2 fixes everything that’s broken with iOS 15

Several widely reported issues are fixed, including the Messages photo bug.

(Macworld.com) on

Apple on Monday pushed another update to iOS 15, bringing critical security updates and fixes, including the widely shared Messages bug that that was deleting saved images from photos libraries.

The 590.3MB update is the second for iOS 15, which was launched to all eligible iPhones on September 20. Apple's release notes describe five bug fixes, several of which have been widely reported:

  • Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message
  • iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My
  • AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab
  • CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback
  • Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

Additionally, iOS 15.0.2 brings a security update for iPhones and iPads:

IOMobileFrameBuffer

  • Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
  • Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
  • CVE-2021-30883: an anonymous researcher

Previously, iOS 15.0.1 fixed a bug where the Unlock with Apple Watch didn't work on the iPhone 13. Apple is also developing iOS 15.1, which brings SharePlay and vaccination records in Wallet, as well two iPhone 13 features: ProRes video support and a toggle to turn off auto macro mode.

Anyone who has downloaded iOS 15 or iOS 15.0.1 should install iOS 15.0.2. And if you've held off on downloading iOS 15, this second update should fix most of the issues that have plagued early adopters.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
