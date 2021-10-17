Apple Watch Series 3 users should download watchOS 8.0.1 right now

Apple squashes two major bugs.

(Macworld.com) on

The Apple Watch Series 3 may be four years old, but it's still able to run the latest version of watchOS. if you ran into trouble when updating to the newest version last month, a fix is here.

Apple has released watchOS 8.0.1 alongside iOS 15.0.2, and like the iPhone and iPad update, it brings a series of bug fixes. According to Apple's release notes, it specifically squashed two major bugs with the Apple Watch Series 3:

• Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users
• Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

Of note, the update does not include any security updates.

To update your Apple Watch, you'll need an iPhone running iOS 15 and your Apple Watch charger. Once your Apple Watch is connected to the charging puck, head over to the Watch app on your iPhone, tap My Watch, then General, and Software Update. Then tap Download and install and follow the prompts. You can also update directly on your Apple Watch as well by going to the Settings app, then General and Software Update.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AppleApple Watch Series 3

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?