Apple’s new Macs will be ‘Unleashed’ on October 18

Here comes the M1X.

(Macworld.com)

Ever since Apple released the iPhone 13 at its California Streaming event last month, we've been waiting patiently for an announcement of the next Apple event that we all knew was coming. And the news finally dropped—Apple's is holding an event on Monday, October 18, at 10 a.m. Pacific. So mark your calendars!

The invite to the event was sent out on Tuesday with the tagline Unleashed and an image of the Apple logo at warp speed. Speculation has been that Apple will release new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, featuring the follow-up to the M1 processor that shipped last year in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and then later in the 24-inch iMac.

The new processor in the MacBook Pros has been dubbed the M1X, and it could offer s significant performance boost over the M1. The M1X has been rumored to have a 10-core CPU, with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores—that's a jump over the 8-core, four performance cores and four efficiency cores of the M1.

There is a possibility, however, that if Apple does reveal Macs, that those new computers will be in short supply. Components shortages have hit the industry and companies like Apple have not been able to produce the large quantities that they need to make to meet demand. Be prepared to get your order in as soon as possible once they're available.

The event will be available to watch online on Apple's website, on Apple's YouTube channel, through the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and through the Apple TV app on the Apple TV device. We'll add to this article the direct links to the event video when they become available.

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
