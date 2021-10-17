Apple extends AirPods Pro service program for sound issues

Early AirPods Pro adopters get an extra year of support.

(Macworld.com)

Last November, Apple marked the one-year anniversary of the AirPods Pro by launching a replacement program to address issues some users were experiencing with sound quality. This week, Apple extended the program by another year.

The support page says a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues, which could include crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone. Additionally, active noise cancellation could be affected as well, with loss of bass, or an increase in background sounds. All AirPods Pro earbuds made before October 2020 are covered by the program.

To check to see if your AirPods Pro are covered under the program, you can take your earbuds to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or contact Apple Support. The program, which initially covered affected AirPods Pro earbuds for two years after the first retail sale of the unit is now extended for a third year from the date of purchase.

