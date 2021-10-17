Why heat spreaders on RAM don’t matter—for now

You should take their height into account when planning a PC build, though.

(PC World) on

System temps weigh heavily on many builders minds. If not for practical reasons, like maintaining longer lifespans for components, then for the sheer enjoyment of optimization. Most people focus on CPU and GPU temperatures, as those heavy hitters are expensive to replace, but some folks also come to wonder about other parts—like RAM. Generally they wonder about the passive heatsinks on memory modules, and if bigger heat spreaders are better for keeping RAM cool.

With passive cooling, bigger can sometimes be better. But when it comes to RAM and performance, heat spreaders barely matter.

These days they're largely for show. Memory modules don't get hot enough for their heatsinks to make much of a difference. DDR4 runs at a lower voltage than previous generations, allowing it to stay cooler overall. Moreover, heat spreaders drop temperatures by only a couple of degrees on average. Good airflow through a case has a stronger impact.

That means you can mostly ignore heat spreaders on RAM. If you're on a tight budget and want to shave a few dollars off your build, you can buy low-cost value RAM that lacks heat spreaders without worry—then spend your savings on another case fan. The money and time put into case fans and optimal placement will pay greater dividends. (Of course, U.S. shoppers generally don't have to do without heat spreaders—mid-tier RAM goes on sale often.)

Value RAM in an older motherboardThe value Kingston RAM in this photo lacks head spreaders. Image:Valentine Tanasovich / Pexels

This advice may shift when DDR5 RAM launches. While the voltage for DDR5 drops slightly, the voltage regulator will move from the motherboard into the memory module, likely causing a rise in temperature. But how much and the overall effect remains to be seen.

For now, the only time heat spreaders do matter is when it comes to size. Some memory modules have absolute monster-sized heatsinks attached to them. But like a peacock flashing its feathers, those big pieces of metal are more about attracting you (and your cash) than anything else. In reality, they're a royal pain in the butt. Large heat spreaders are tall, and tall RAM interferes with the installation of other components. Usually the main conflict is the CPU cooler, either of the air or AIO variety. Even RAM that doesn't seem that tall can cause installation problems for a beefy air cooler.

You don't have to purposely avoid heat spreaders, though. Attempting that is nearly impossible outside of cheap value RAM—m anufacturers add heat spreaders in various styles as a way to distinguish different lines of memory. Pay attention to RAM heatsinks for height or aesthetic reasons (wee RGB), and no more.

By the way, don't buy RAM with the thought that you'll just remove its tall, elaborate fins to make it work in your case. Heat spreaders are often glued on in a way that can cause damage when removed.

Corsair Dominator RGB RAMRGB RAM is all the rage still, and these days you can find variations in in style and brightness.Image: Corsair

The good news about heat spreaders' relative lack of importance is that you get more freedom to choose based on looks. Pick the speed and capacity you want, make sure that the height of the DIMMs won't cause problems, and then you can select any model you want. Don't like that particular diffusion on one brand's RGB memory? Hate RGB all together? Need a specific color? Not a problem. You've got options.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags memoryramheat spreaders

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Alaina Yee

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?