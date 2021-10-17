iOS 15: How to turn off Night mode

Night Mode isn't always what you want, and the fact that it auto-enables itself can annoy experienced users.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

For the most part, Night mode in the Camera app on modern iPhones is a great feature that can absolutely transform photos taken in very low light. If the Camera app detects a dark scene, Night Mode is enabled automatically, but sometimes you want that dramatic dark effect, and it's annoying to disable Night Mode to get it. You have to tap the Night Mode indicator and then slide the timer down to zero seconds.

If you wait a while before taking another photo, it will re-engage automatically. But maybe you don't want it to re-engage. Maybe you want the Camera app to remember that you've disabled Night Mode. Fortunately, iOS 15 lets you do just that.

[For more tips, tricks, news, features, and updates, check out our iOS 15 superguide.]

How to keep Night Mode from automatically engaging

With iOS 15, you can head to Settings > Camera > Preserve Settings to find an option to preserve your Night mode settings (among other things). With this enabled, Night mode will remember when it has been turned off and won't re-enable itself. If you want to take a Night mode shot, you can manually tap the Night mode indicator to enable it yourself.

ios15 night mode switch

IDG

That last bit is important! This isn't so much a button to turn Night mode off forever as it is a switch to remember your last Night mode setting. With it enabled, your Camera app will always use the same the amount of Night mode you've selected. If you slide the Night Mode slider all the way up to Max, you'll find that it engages more readily and uses an even longer shutter speed. If you slide it to Auto (in the middle), it will engage as it usually does. Only by sliding it to Off and leaving it there will the Camera app never engage Night mode.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?