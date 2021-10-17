If the Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t wow you, this Series 8 rumor will

Apple's next watch could add a third screen size.

(Macworld.com) on

When the Apple Watch Series 7 landed at Apple's California Streaming event in September, it was newsworthy for what it didn't have. Rumors had swirled for months about a bigger battery and new design, but instead, the Series 7 is basically a Series 6 with only the slightest upgrades.

So naturally, we're expecting the Apple Watch Series 8 to bring everything we didn't get with the Series 7. That would be a new design with flat edges, all-day or maybe multi-day battery life, a faster processor, and new sensors. And a new rumor suggests something else might be on the way too: a new size.

CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants Ross Young, who has accurately predicted display specs for iPads and iPhones, has shared some early thoughts on the Apple Watch Series 8. After posing the question, Would you like to see a bigger display on Series 8 of the Apple Watch in 2022? he writes, Don't be surprised if there are 3 sizes next year…

That would be the first time Apple offered three sizes of Apple Watch. The current sizes are 41mm and 45mm, which are already the largest Apple has made. Apple hasn't offered options beyond the two sizes introduced with the original Apple Watch, so a third option would represent a major expansion of the line. Presumably, a third option would be around 50mm, which would rival the largest wristwatches from Invicta and Citizen.

Apple is also expected to add a new cheaper Max option to the iPhone 14 line, so 2022 could be a huge year for people who like large screens.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Appleapple watch series 7Apple Watch Series 8

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?