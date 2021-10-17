AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 Series Processors: The Answer for IT Efficiency

An open standards approach to device management will serve your IT organization best.

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime: Eschmadeva

In current enterprise environments, the need for an efficient PC management solution is clear. IT teams are expected to build, manage, and secure networks that must keep up with increased corporate headcount and device usage. Unfortunately, the ongoing focus on cost control means that even as their workloads get larger and more complex, IT teams aren't being given the additional resources they need.

This means that IT must find new ways to manage the entire hardware lifecycle. Systems must be imaged, provisioned, and deployed. Then it's on to ensuring systems stay up-to-date with the latest updates, from firmware and applications to virus patches and other security fixes.

While all these devices are deployed and in use, IT must also make sure they're able to track asset inventory and system health. This is all hard enough to do with a single location/site. Multiple sites and remote workers can quickly multiply the severity of the challenge, and everybody wants issues resolved ASAP. IT needs every advantage they can get, including a flexible platform that lets them centralize management of all systems, both in- and out-of-band. And they need a consistent set of tools that serve them well no matter which vendor builds the processor or OEM device.

The answer? Fully Standards-based Manageability

That's why an open standards approach to device management serves organizations best, and why AMD believes DASH (Desktop and mobile Architecture for System Hardware) is the best platform for our AMD PRO manageability. Here's why:

  • Allows organizations to manage technology as they see fit, with no vendor lock-in
  • Enables consistent user and IT experience across any device, for both in- and out-of-band devices
  • Continuously evolves to reflect latest industry thinking and best practices

To read the full white paper, click here.

