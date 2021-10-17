Evaluating PC Performance Before You Buy? Here’s What You Need to Know

While many factors impact the PC selection process, performance is almost always #1. It doesn't matter how big the organization is, or which products or services it delivers, businesses buy technology to make people and processes more productive. Even as data security concerns have gotten more attention in the past few years, performance is still the guiding force in decision making.



Whether putting out an RFQ or running their own internal evaluation, companies rely on specification or test metrics to figure out which PC is right for their needs. Gone are the days when companies were mostly driven by price, settling for bulky PCs or heavy mobile devices that had good enough performance.

Today's critical digital foundations need every advantage for success. This means businesses are willing to invest more in performance that will pay much greater returns. Using one of the benchmark-based strategies, this paper will evaluate two modern processors as an example of how to use a comprehensive performance review to better understand the how the two CPUs compare.

To read the full white paper, click here.