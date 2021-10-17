CoconutBattery review: Be informed on the health of your Mac, iPhone, and iPad batteries

Take care of your battery before you run into trouble.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Editors' Choice

At a glance

Expert's Rating

Price When Reviewed

$9.95 (14-day free trial)

Best Prices Today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
coconut-flavour
$10
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide

Monitoring the battery status of our Mac laptops used to be an absolute necessity. When not plugged in, you had to prioritize and manage tasks carefully to avoid your Mac, iPhone, or iPad shutting down with work (or fun) left to do. And batteries lost capacity in years past rapidly, sometimes by percentage points each week.

coconutBattery display of This Mac viewmac-gems-coconutBattery provides all the basics of battery status at the glance, and a click reveals more details.

IDG

coconutBattery emerged nearly two decades ago as a simple battery-management tool. It's matured over that time to provide a focused set of useful information about the charge and health of the battery built into your Mac and any iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch you connect via USB or, with an optional paid upgrade, over Wi-Fi.

The views for This Mac and iOS Device (iPhone and iPad) provide the basics needed for regular use, when preparing to go off power, and for keeping track of long-term trends of a potentially failing battery.

You can see the current charge, what your Mac or mobile device considers its current 100 percent capacity (the Full Charge Capacity), and what coconutBattery labels as the design capacity—t he maximum charge the battery should be able to hold when it leaves the factory. An option in the app's preferences also lets you add a system menu that shows configurable details about battery status and optionally include iOS/iPadOS devices in the dropdown menu.

coconutBattery can also tell you a lot about the battery on an iPhone or iPad connected via USB or Wi-Fi.

Many of these statistics are useful to look at while anticipating going mobile for tens of minutes to several hours. They might help decide whether you should pack a USB battery pack, for instance, or charge for longer. But I recommend taking a look at the design capacity percentage regularly, too.

With coconutBattery running or every time you launch it, the app records statistics for the device's age (based on a date Apple encodes in it), the current maximum percentage of design capacity (as Health), and the number of cycles it's been charged. (Cycles measure 100 percent charge, so discharging 50 percent and recharging to full is a half cycle.)

This revealed to me that my M1 MacBook Air battery has taken a real hit, according to the History view in the app. Delivered in December 2020, at 8 months, it was already down to 92 percent capacity at 63 cycles; at 10 months, right now, and 74 cycles, it can only hold 85 percent. That means it'll be certainly be due for a warranty replacement in a few months. (Remember that Apple's 1-year device warranty covers a battery that drops below 80 percent maximum capacity in that period, and AppleCare+ during any point while it remains in effect for Macs, iPhones, and iPads.)

If you're concerned about if or how fast your Mac or mobile device is charging, you can see whether a power adapter is connected and the wattage at which power is transferring.

This battery is aging too quickly in its first months, coconutBattery discloses.

The app also gives you access to more general information about your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, and a variety of technical details, too. Click Mac Info/Device Info in the This Mac or iOS Device views and you can pull up the serial number and age.

The developer, coconut-flavour.com, offers a paid upgrade—or a support this app contribution—that you can test out the features of for the first 14 times you start up the app. For a one-time $9.95 fee, you can view iPhone and iPad battery details via Wi-Fi (by enabling an option in iTunes or the Finder), access advanced information about your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, and track your mobile device's battery health history. You can also receive notifications on your mac.

coconutBattery provides an excellent baseline of battery information and a historical accounting that may let you anticipate a fading battery while still under warranty—or to decide if you want to keep eking out its lifetime before paying to have it replaced.

Though coconutBattery is nearly 20 years old and approaching its version 4 release and Macworld has previously mentioned it, this is its first review.

Welcome to the return of Mac Gems, a column that ran for many years and highlighted great nuggets of Mac software—apps that have a high utility, have a sharp focus on a limited set of problems to solve, and are generally developed by an individual or small company. With the strong resurgence of the Mac in recent years, we want to celebrate tools we use and that readers recommend to make the most of your macOS experience. Stay tuned for weekly updates, and send your suggestions to the Mac Gems Twitter feed (@macgems).

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?