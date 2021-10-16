Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro review: A wireless keyboard with gaming audacity

Despite a few forays into more buttoned-down design, Razer is still the first name you think of when it comes to gaming accessory excess. The BlackWidow V3 Pro shows why. It's a bombastic full-sized keyboard with RGB lighting, dedicated media controls, a comfy wrist rest in the box, and switches allegedly fine-tuned for gaming.



The V3 Pro is also a rare beast: a gaming keyboard with a wireless connection, one of the company's first in a conventional form factor. The 108-key bulk and flashy presentation aside, it's a quality board with a wonderful typing experience. The only thing that might give you pause is its $230 price tag.

The included leatherette wrist rest is comfy and a nice value add. Image: Michael Crider / IDG

Upon opening the box for the V3 Pro you'll find everything you might want in a full-sized board: every key on the ANSI layout (in standard sizes, the better to swap in other keycap sets). A leatherette wrist rest that's decadently comfy, though I wish it was magnetic. A full set of media control keys and a volume wheel in the top right corner. A main body made of jet-black aluminum—the bottom is plastic, which is perhaps just as well on a board this size. And lastly, keyboard feet with two separate stages of lift.

The USB-A dongle has multi-device support, so you can keep USB ports open. Image: Michael Crider / IDG

Because this is a wireless board, you'll also find a detachable USB-C cable and a USB-A dongle for 2.4GHz wireless operation. While the V3 Pro can handle Bluetooth in a pinch, selected via the three-way toggle on the left side, you'll want to keep it connected to the dongle when you can for ultra-low latency Hyperspeed wireless.

That dongle also has a new trick: multi-device pairing. While it required a firmware upgrade on both devices, I managed to get the BlackWidow V3 Pro and my Naga Pro mouse working off the same dongle. That's one fewer USB port to worry about, a boon to any gamer. The keyboard can last for about a week and a half with lighting effects on—turn them off and it might last past your next oil change.

Razer's new Yellow switches are incredibly satisfying. Image: Michael Crider / IDG

Razer has been putting a lot of work into its switches, perhaps feeling somewhat shown-up by more premium boutique keyboards, and its shows. The new Yellow switches are super-smooth and stable all the way through a generous 3.5mm of key travel, thanks to a reinforced hall effect stem design. These are easily the best linear switches I've used in a retail keyboard. Razer Green switches (loud and clicky) are also available.

The software is much improved and offers thorough programmability. Image: Michael Crider / IDG

I'm still not in love with Razer's software, but I have to admit it's improved quite a bit, especially since it doesn't demand a login. After a few minutes any gamer (or spreadsheet wizard) can get what they want out of the programming. I also wish the keycaps had been PBT plastic: Methinks Razer is withholding them to upsell you better ones.

Bottom line

Razer asks a lot for its latest BlackWidow, but it delivers the goods. If you want a full-sized gaming board that ditches the wires, and you're not particularly concerned with saving money, it's a winner.