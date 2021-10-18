Apple’s Unleashed event: Rumors, releases, and more

The big day has arrived.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

We're just hours away from Apple's most anticipated event of the year. Dubbed Unleashed, Apple is expected to unveil a new processor, a redesigned MacBook Pro, and hopefully a few surprises.

What are the latest rumors?

Apple's new MacBook Pro is likely going to be the star of the show, bringing the first significant redesign in years. We've been tracking rumors about the device for months, but this weekend brought a flurry of purported specs:

  • MagSafe will be returning to the side.
  • The CPU will have 10 cores and there will 16-core and 32-core GPU options.
  • The Touch Bar is likely going away.
  • The screen may have a notch for the front camera.

What's coming?

Along with the new MacBook Pro and the next generation of Apple silicon, a new Mac mini with a thinner design and extra ports could make an appearance. Also possibly on board are new AirPods, which have been rumored for more than a year.

How can I watch?

Apple will stream the Unleashed event on its website and YouTube channel, as well as its Apple TV app.

When will I be able to order a new Mac?

We're expecting the new MacBook Pro to be available for preorder on Friday, October 29, but shipping delays and supply shortages could push availability into November. If you're replacing an old Mac, we have a guide to getting it ready for sale or trade-in.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?