Apple’s $19 Polishing Cloth will keep your screens clean and classy

There was One More Thing at the 'Unleashed' event.

(Macworld.com)

body>

Apple unveiled a bunch of new products at its Unleashed event, including new MacBook Pros, third-gen AirPods, and new HomePod mini colors, but there was one that didn't make the keynote. Apple is now selling a Polishing Cloth for you screens that costs as much as a 20W USB-C power adapter.

The cloth, which is made of soft, nonabrasive material, will clean any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. We assume it'll clean non-Apple displays as well, but we'll need to test it.

Apple doesn't list the specs of the plain white cloth, so we don't know how large it is. In images it appears to be a perfect square with a small embossed Apple logo in the bottom right corner. Apple says it is compatible with the iPhone 6 and later, MacBooks and iMacs dating back to 2015, all iPads, Apple Watches, and iPod touches, and the Pro Display XDR.

You can preorder the Polishing Cloth for $19 today for delivery between October 26 and 28.

Apple Polishing Cloth

Apple Polishing Cloth
MSRP: $19
Best Prices Today: 19 at Apple

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
