How to get Office 365 on the cheap

With a little foresight, you can always Microsoft's Office subscription at a deep discount.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Even at its list price of $70 per year, a personal subscription to Microsoft 365—or Office 365, as it used to be called—is one of the better deals in tech.

That subscription gets you full access to Microsoft's Office suite along with 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. I've been a mostly satisfied subscriber for years, partly for the Office software, though mainly to access my photos, documents, and personal music library from any device.

But part of that satisfaction comes from never paying full price in the first place. Instead, I've made a point of buying Office 365 discount codes on eBay, using them to renew my subscription in one-year increments. These codes are often on sale for as little as $45, and have been readily available every time I've checked. (Here's one example.)

Office 365 discounts: What you need to know

To find these Office 365 discount codes, just search for Office 365 Personal and look for listings that offer a one-year or 12-month subscription. Make sure that listing includes a picture of the product advertising a one-year subscription for one person, and that the seller has a large number of positive feedback ratings.

Office 365 eBay listing

Look for an indication of a one-year subscription, along with a strong seller reputation when buying Office 365 subscriptions on eBay.

Jared Newman / IDG

Alternatively, if you're looking for a family subscription, search for Office 365 Home Premium instead. These tend to be a bit pricier, but allow up to six family members to each have their own 1 TB of OneDrive storage.

A couple words of warning:

  • Do not, under any circumstance, purchase a lifetime subscription to Office 365, no matter how low the price is. These likely come from unscrupulous sellers distributing shared or stolen accounts, and and even if they work, you won't be able to use them with your existing Microsoft account.
  • Avoid buying from international sellers, and watch out for the shipping price. Most sellers don't tack on a shipping fee, but some do.

Once you place the order, you should receive a physical card in the mail containing a code that you can redeem on Microsoft's Office setup site. Sign into your Microsoft account on that site and apply the code. If you already have an active subscription, Microsoft will simply push back your renewal date by 12 months.

During this process, Microsoft might also offer you a bonus month if you turn on auto-renew; you can turn it back off right after signing up and still get the extra month tacked on.

Just remember to repeat this process once per year and you should be able to enjoy Microsoft 365 at a deep discount for years to come.

A version of this story originally appeared in Advisorator, Jared's weekly newsletter for making sense of technology. Sign up to get tech tips, deals, and advice in your inbox.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Jared Newman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?