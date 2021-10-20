Best way to get the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro in Australia

Google's best smartphones yet

The Google Pixel 6, the long awaited successor to the Google Pixel 5, is now available for pre-order in Australia. Its impressive feature set may not be a surprise to some because of all the tech leaks in the last few months, but in case you missed them, it’s powered by a first-generation Tensor processor featuring snappy Cortex-X1 cores that Google says makes it more powerful, and up to 80 percent faster than its predecessor the Pixel 5.

The Tensor chip in the Google Pixel 6 smartphone

The Google Pixel 6 comes with 6.4-inch Full HD (1080 x 2340-pixel) OLED display and 90Hz refresh rate, while the larger Google Pixel 6 Pro has a display measuring 6.7-inches. Resolution-wise, the Pixel 6 Pro packs in 3120 x 1440 pixels and has a faster 120Hz refresh rate. 

In terms of cameras, the Google Pixel 6 outshines any of Google's other phones to date. It has a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has both of these camera features but also sports a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. 

The first handset with mmWave 

In what's a first for Australia and New Zealand, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has 5G mmWave technology which is kind of an upgraded type of 5G connectivity that offers more bandwidth than first generation 5G devices. This version also has a bigger 5000mAh battery in comparison with the Google Pixel 6 (4600mAh), and features 12GB RAM instead of the smaller phone's 8GB RAM.

Pricing and availability 

Pricing in Australia for the base model Google Pixel 6 starts at AU$999 for a 128GB storage option and rises to AU$1,129 for the 256GB option. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is available in 128GB (AU$1,299), 256GB (AU$1,129) and 512GB (AU$1,599) storage options. 

in Australia, if you’re thinking of buying either of these phones outright, you can pre-order them now from a variety of retailers including the Google store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Officeworks.  

The retailers have enticing promotions on offer for customers who get in quick. Officeworks, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman are offering customers who purchase either phone during the pre-sale period a free Google Nest Smart Speaker. 

The Google store is giving AU$100 Google store credit to customers who purchase the Google Pixel 6 and AU$150 credit to customers who purchase the Google Pixel 6 Pro during the pre-sale period. 

There are a number of great 5G SIM-only plans available to pair with your device with if you decide to buy outright. Here are some of the best value ones available right now:

The major carriers Vodafone, Optus and Testra, are also pre-selling Google’s latest handsets which are available on some of their most popular plans.

The carriers also have their own promotional deals that we'll discuss in further detail below. Pre-orders are set to ship out October 28, so there's not too long to wait for the device to show up, with some of the best deals available for a limited time only. Here’s what to expect at the checkouts:

Vodafone

You can get the Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro on a range of different 12, 24 or 36 month Vodafone plans. The carrier is also giving customers bonus Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds as a redeemable gift for customers who pre-order the device on a Vodafone infinite plan before October 27, 2021. 

See widget below for Vodafone 5G plans for the base model Google Pixel 6 with 128GB: 

See widget below for Vodafone 5G plans for the base model Google Pixel 6 Pro with 128GB: 

Telstra

Telstra is currently taking pre-orders of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro in a full range of colour and storage options on selected 12, 24 and 36 month plans. 

As an exclusive pre-order offer, it's offering the Google Pixel 6 base model for the reduced price of AU$799 and the Pro for AU$1,099 for a limited time only before October 27, 2021. 

For a list of some of the best 5G Telstra plans on offer for the Google Pixel 6 base model with 128GB of storage, search 'full results' in the widget below:

For a list of some of the best 5G Telstra plans on offer for the Google Pixel 6 Pro base model with 128GB of storage, search 'full results' in the widget below:

Optus 

Optus is offering the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro on its Optus Choice Plus plans for 12, 24 and 36 month payment terms. 

As a launch offer, customers who pre-order the Google Pixel 6 Pro are eligible to receive a free Pixel Buds A-Series if they order before November 14, 2021. Check back here for links to the Optus plans as they become available.  


