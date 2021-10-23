Apple Music just added hundreds of mood and activity playlists

Apple has added more than 250 new playlists to prepare for the Voice Plan.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

At its Unleashed event earlier this week, Apple announced a new half-price Voice Plan for Apple Music, along with other music-oriented products including the 3rd-gen AirPods and new HomePod mini colors. The Voice Plan is intended to be used only with Siri voice controls and to make it more attractive, Apple announced it would add hundreds of new mood and activity playlists to the service.

Those playlists are rolling out now. There are more than 250 new playlists, with everything from mood-oriented lists (Yay! or Singing in the Shower) to more specific activities (All-Nighter, QuinceaÃ±era, or Bachelorette Party).

Of course, these playlists are available to all Apple Music subscribers, not just those on the Voice Plan, which launches later this year. They can be a little hard to find, though. MacStories has put together a nice comprehensive guide to all the new playlists, with links to every playlist organized into over a dozen categories. It's a good resource if you want to see all the new mood and activity playlists in one place. The site also has a Siri Shortcut you can run on your iPhone that lets you browse all the playlists by category and launch them directly.

AirPods (3rd generation)

AirPods (3rd generation)
MSRP: $179
Best Prices Today: $179 at Apple

It would be nice if Apple organized the Apple Music app to put all the mood and activity playlists into one easy-to-find place. Apple will presumably be launching a new interface for the Apple Music app with the Voice Plan, so it's likely the playlists will be spotlighted for subscribers.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?