Here’s where you can buy a TPM for Windows 11

But before you cough up any cash, be sure you actually need it. Few people do.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Windows 11 requires a Trusted Platform Module 2.0 as part of its hardware requirements, but only a very select handful of people will ever need to buy a physical module for their motherboard. Chances are extremely high you don't need one—the vast majority of users can use firmware TPM instead, and everyone else with unsupported hardware is better off running Windows 10 as it is. But if you're determined to seek one anyway, having less competition is a good thing. Finding a TPM is still rough-going at the moment.

After the rush of purchases that happened this past summer—before Microsoft's new operating system even launched—stock remains constrained. The few people seeking a physical TPM already have plenty competition as it is. The good news is that prices aren't nearly as inflated as they once were, if you know where to look.

TPM buying checklist

Before you buy anything, make sure you've first verified all of the following information:

  1. Your motherboard has a TPM 2.0 header and support for the module in the BIOS/UEFI interface. (Stop here and do not buy a TPM if your mobo does not have both.)
  2. The pin arrangement of your motherboard's TPM header. Unfortunately, the number of pins (either 14 or 20) and their arrangement is not standard.
  3. The pin-out of the TPM module you're considering for purchase. It needs to be compatible with your motherboard for it to work.

Where to buy a TPM for Windows 11

Asus TPM listing on BandH.comIs your favorite retailer out of stock of TPM 2.0 models? Sign up for restock notifications so you can buy one at a reasonable price.

PCWorld

As of late October, you'll find TPM listings at major electronics retailers and auction sites. Pickings are still slim currently, with the most common modules from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock mostly out of stock at stores or being sold at two to three times higher prices in auctions. But if you look carefully, you can spot in-stock or reasonable listings on Newegg and eBay.

We recommend signing up for stock notifications for the TPM model you need, so you can grab it at a normal price (between $15 to $35). Waiting won't hurt—if anything, Windows 11's performance and features will (hopefully) get necessary improvements during that time.

Be sure to also check local computer stores for TPM stock, as they're often a great source for scarce components. For example, Central Computers, a chain local to the San Francisco Bay Area (where the PCWorld office is based), has Asus and SuperMicro models available for in-store purchase.

As always when hunting for scarce items, stay patient and vigilant. With enough time and luck, you should be able to get what you need without having to overspend.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?