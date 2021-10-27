The new MacBook Pro is available today but don’t bother trying to find one

Apple's new laptop is already backordered for weeks.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

When Apple unveiled the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at its Unleashed event, it gave a vague release date of next week. According to Apple.com, the release date is actually today—Tuesday, October 26—but it may as well be next week or next month. Because unless you've already ordered one, you're not going to find one.

The least-expensive MacBook Pro—the 14-inch model with an 8-Core M1 Pro, won't arrive until the end of November. The 16-inch models stretch into December. And if you want the $6,099 fully maxed-out model with a 32-core M1 Max, 64GB of memory, and 8TB of storage you'll be lucky to get it in time for Christmas.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
Editors' Choice
Read our review
MSRP: $1,999 (8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD); $2,499 (10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Best Prices Today: $1999 at Apple

It's a problem that's affecting nearly every product Apple sells. Buy an iPhone 13 Pro and you'll get it around Thanksgiving. Want an iPad mini? You'll get it in December. Even the 24-inch iMac, which has been on shelves since May, is backordered till late November.

We expected the MacBook Pro would be hard to find, but on release day, Apple is already looking at a four- to eight-week backlog before the holiday shopping season even starts. You might have some better luck at a retail store—a spot check of Apple Stores showed stock of standard configurations—but we doubt there will be many to go around.

And according to reports, the situation isn't likely to get any better soon. All three major PC chip makers say the shortage is likely to last Apple will likely address the supply shortage at its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28, and it's all but certain to affect Apple's all-important holiday quarter, which is expected to break another record. There is good news, however. The third-gen AirPods, which are also available beginning today, are seemingly available in large quantities and shipping immediately. So if you need a gift for the Apple fan in your life, grab a pair quick.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?