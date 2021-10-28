Apple Music comes to PlayStation 5 in new subscriber push

Play music before or during a game, and watch music videos.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

If you're a PS5 gamer who subscribes to Apple Music, your worlds are finally synced. Sony announced on Wednesday that Apple Music subscribers who own a PlayStation 5 can now access the music streaming service directly through the console. To stream Apple Music before or during a game, users can press the PS button on the DualSense wireless controller to access the Control Center and select the Music Function card. Apple Music will recommend songs that match the game, or users can choose a playlist.

Users can also watch music videos through the service, and if you decide to start playing a game, the audio from the video will continue to play in the background. When you go back to the video, it will pick up from where the song is currently playing.

Apple Music PlayStation 5

Sony Interactive

To access Apple Music, you need a subscription to the service, and then you need to download the Apple Music app to the PlayStation 5. On the console, go to your media home and select All Apps. Then select Apple Music, and then Download. Once you launch the app, you need to sign in with your credentials.

The PlayStation 5 is the first gaming console to support Apple Music. This release comes after Apple recently announced the $5 Apple Music Voice Plan that includes new mood and activity playlists, though it's unlikely that plan will work here. There is no word as to whether Xbox or Nintendo Switch will follow suit.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?