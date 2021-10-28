How to check your Apple purchase history for unwanted charges

Odd charges appearing from Apple on your credit card bill? Check with the source.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Because Apple is a one-stop shop for so many different kinds of digital and hardware purchases, it can be easy to lose track of whether all the charges that appear on your credit card bill are legitimate—particularly when they're small, recurring ones.

These charges don't exactly help identify what you purchased—or if you made those purchases.

It's always a good idea to review charges on a card within a few days to weeks of monthly billing to ensure you have enough time to dispute fraudulent ones or amounts charged in error. Apple has a few places to help you figure out what amounts of $0.99, $4.99, and $34.63 might be.

  • In the Music app in macOS Catalina or later: Choose Account View My Account and then click See All to the right of the Purchase History heading. The last 90 days of transactions appear by default; use a popup menu at the top below Purchase History to set a different range.
  • In Settings in iOS/iPadOS: Go to Settings Account Name Media Purchases and tap View Account and then tap Purchase History. Tap the label under Date Range to change which purchases appear.
  • Use an Apple Web site: Go to reportaproblem.apple.com, log in or use Touch ID to authenticate yourself. The site lists only the last 90 days of your transactions. This is also the only place you can view the transactions of other people in your Family Sharing group.
Drill down to find out the device from which a purchase occurred.

Transactions are listed with varying degrees of detail depending on which of the above options you pick. You can click or tap in all of those places to get more detail if it's not displayed, however, including the credit card or Apple payment source.

If you want to know the device from which you made a purchase, you can only find that in macOS or via the Web site:

  • In macOS, click the More button in a transactions to see Purchased From.
  • At the website, click the transaction ID to cause more details to drop down, then click View Receipt to find the device, listed in the main transaction.

You can then compare these details against charges to see how they match up. In most cases, you only see Apple listed with a phone number or a series of 1s (that's 111-111-1111—not a real phone number, a vestige of years past).

Apple Card transactions in the Wallet app associate your purchases with Apple's records.

However, if you have an Apple Card, its Goldman-Sachs-managed Mastercard, you can use the Wallet app: tap the Apple Card and tap any transaction with Apple in the title. It may take a second or two, but Apple matches the charge with its own records of what you purchased so you see precisely what was charged.

If after all this you find charges you didn't authorize, you can use Apple's resolution process at reportaproblem.apple.com. You can also contact your credit card company using its resolution process.

My dad recently discovered unauthorized Apple charges on two credit cards he and my step-mother use. A few more recent charges were in the tens of dollars, while others for a couple of dollars each dated back to early 2020.

The more recent and larger charges were easily handled by one credit card company, but they called Apple to deal with older ones. The Apple representative could see which Apple ID was used to make purchases charged to their cards, and spent over an hour on the phone to resolve all the fraudulent charges, just as one would hope.

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?