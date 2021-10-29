The first beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 is already here

body>

While macOS Monterey may only be a few days old, the operating system is constantly being updated with features and fixes. Apple just released the first 12.1 beta to developers. The public beta generally follows in a day or two.

New features in macOS Monterey 12.1

If you have a Mac Pro and you want to run an AMD Radeon 6600XT, you'll want this update, which will fully add support for the new GPU. AMD recently released this graphics card and Mac users have been waiting for support.

The beta also includes bug fixes for the App Store and SwiftUI.

How to get the macOS Monterey 12.1 beta

Developers can go to the Apple Developer website, go to the Develop tab, and then click the Downloads button at the top of the webpage. You need to be a member of the Apple Developer Program.

For non-developers, Apple also has a Public Beta Program you can join. New public betas are released a few days after the developer betas arrive.