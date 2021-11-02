Apple is now shipping new HomePod mini colors to match your iMac

Blue, orange, and yellow in addition to white and space gray.

(Macworld.com)

body>

At its Unleashed event, Apple launched new HomePod mini colors in blue, orange, and yellow to match the 24-inch iMacâ€”and after two weeks of preorders, they're now shipping.

The announcement of the new HomePod mini colors was the warmup act to the MacBook Pro during Apple's Unleashed event earlier this month. Nothing else has changed about the HomePod mini: it's still 3.3-inches tall, plays 360-degree audio, works with music services such as Apple Music, Pandora, Deezer, Apple Podcasts, and others, and operates using Siri commands. In our review of the HomePod mini, we found that it does the basics of a smart speaker well enough, but it still has some catching up to do with the equally-priced offerings from Amazon and Google.

Apple also revealed the $5 Apple Music Voice Plan, where you can subscribe to Apple Music, but you can only access it through Siri commands. You should be able to access this plan through a HomePod mini, and if aren't signed up for it, you can do so by saying, Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial. The Apple Music Voice Plan will be available later this fall.

Read our review
Best Prices Today: $99 at Apple

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
