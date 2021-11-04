Apple debuts original podcast ‘Hooked’

The true story of Tony Hathaway, an engineer whose opioid addiction led him to become a prolific bank robber.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Apple has announced the availability of Hooked, a new exclusive podcast series. The first three episodes are now available with additional episodes following every week on Wednesday.

While exclusive podcasts that are only available on a single service are all the rage these days, Apple says you can find Hooked both on Apple Podcasts or via RSS.

Hosted by journalist and Campside Media founder Josh Dean, Hooked follows the true story of Tony Hathaway, an engineer at Boeing whose addiction to prescription OxyContin led him to become one of the most prolific bank robbers in American history. The podcast features interviews conducted over three years with Hathaway, his family, law enforcement, and others involved in the story.

Interestingly, the podcast is billed by Apple as an Apple TV+ Original podcast, though it appears to have nothing at all to do with that service. It is not available in the TV app, doesn't require an Apple TV+ subscription, and isn't associated with a current or upcoming Apple TV+ show (that we know of).

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?