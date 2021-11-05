Federighi blasts iPhone sideloading as a ‘gold rush for the malware industry’

Apple takes a hard stance against the DMA.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

It's no secret that Apple isn't a fan of sideloading. Amid several regulatory battles over Apple's locked-down App Store-centric system, the company has defended the iPhone's security as an advantage rather than a detriment.

At Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal Wednesday, Apple VP of software engineering Craig Federighi used his time to defend the iPhone against sideloading. Framing around a defense against the proposed Digital Markets Act legislation, which would give developers new opportunities to compete and innovate in the online platform environment without having to comply with unfair terms and conditions limiting their development, aka force Apple to allow sideloading.

Federighi started his talk by defending the iPhone's security. While he admitted that there's no such thing as a perfect security system, he quickly blasted sideloading as the single biggest reason why other platforms have more malware. In a nutshell, he said, Sideloading undermines security and puts data at risk.

He described the iPhone's closed system as a consumer choice of a more secure platform, and painted a grim view of a world where the sideloading is allowed on the iPhone:

In this world, some of your neighbors are suffering repeated break-ins but your home has kept you safe. But then … your town requires you to build an always unlocked side door on the ground floor….It would open up a pandora's box of unreviewed, malware-ridden software.

Federighi also defended Apple's stance against people who suggest sideloading is a choice. Even if you have no intention of sideloading, people are routinely coerced or tricked into doing it, he said. Even if you never sideload, your iPhone and data are less safe in a world where Apple is forced to allow it.

He praised the DMA and European regulation as a whole, but had no nice words to say about the effort to force Apple to allow non-App Store apps on the iPhone: Sideloading is a cybercriminal's best friend, and requiring it on the iPhone would be a gold rush for the malware industry.

However, Federighi didn't address the Mac in the 10-minute presentation, despite Apple having always allowed sideloading and implementing numerous safeguards to protect against malware.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?