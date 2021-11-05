You can own the world’s only USB-C iPhone for a cool $100,000

Engineering student auctions off one-of-a-kind iPhone.

(Macworld.com) on

Anyone can buy an iPhone with a Lightning port, but as far as we know, there's only one iPhone with a USB-C port. And if you have a spare $100,000 lying around, you can own it.

Last month, robotics student Ken Pillonel posted a short video showing a USB-C iPhone mod that he painstakingly built using an iPhone X and a custom circuit board. The port handles charging and data and doesn't inhibit any of the functionality of the iPhone itself.

Earlier this week, Pillonel posted a new video describing in great detail how he built the USB-C port for the iPhone. He reverse-engineered a fake F94 Lightning board and made it thin enough to fit in the horizontal space between the battery and the Haptic Engine. He also created special brackets to hold the iPhone in place while milling the Lighting port to make it large enough to fit the USB-C port.

The video is a fascinating watch, and if it's something you're interested in owning, Pillonel is auctioning his work on eBay. But it won't come cheapâ€”with about six days left to go, the price is already over $100,000. Pillonel will guarantee that the phone will work when you receive it, but offers few assurances beyond that as it's just a prototype, albeit a very cool one.

Pillonel offers a 30-minute call to the winning bidder to answer any questions, but outlines three terms:

  • You will not restore, update, or erase this iPhone.
  • You will not use it as your daily phone.
  • You will not open it.
iPhone USB-C

The iPhone X's Lightning port was carefully milled to fit a USB-C cable.

Ken Pillonel

The iPhone X that you receive will only have 64GB of storage, but thanks to the one-of-a-kind USB port, you'll be able to attach a much larger portable SSD drive. The auction ends at 8am PT on Thursday, November 11.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?