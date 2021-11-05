Cheap laptop demand disintegrates following pandemic buying surge

Mercury Research says the third quarter was the worst quarter-over-quarter downturn in laptop CPUs ever.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Analyst firm Mercury Research said that the low end of the notebook PC and Chromebook market evaporated in the third quarter, leading to the worst quarter-over-quarter downturn in mobile CPUs in the history of the PC CPU market.

Mercury said that a drop in demand was expected, given that the PC market had largely been driven by demand for low-end notebook PCs and Chromebooks during at-home learning during the pandemic. Growth had topped 180 percent quarter-over-quarter from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021. But the return to pre-pandemic levels of demand for low-end PCs happened instantaneously, Mercury found, rather than slowly over a period of time.

Mercury Research Q3 2021 overall PC CPU share

Mercury Research

Instead, principal analyst Dean McCarron said, the midrange market saw the most growth, with both Intel Core i5 processors and AMD Ryzen 5 processors seeing the largest improvements. Overall, AMD's market share in the PC CPU market continues to increase, reaching just under 25 percent.

All of that pushed the average selling price of CPUs in general strongly higher, with the market average CPU selling price increasing the most quarter-over-quarter in 23 years. AMD alluded to that in recent comments made by chief executive Dr. Lisa Su, when she said she believed that AMD had gained revenue share for the quarter. McCarron and Mercury also confirmed that the PC market doesn't appear to be held back by CPU supply, as Su said, but by limitations in other unspecified components that are used to build PCs.

What does that mean for both AMD and Intel? According to McCarron, Intel had a larger presence in the low end of the PC market, and was most affected by the drop in the low-end PC market. AMD gained market share in mobile CPUs, reaching a new high of 22 percent.

Mercury Research Q3 2021 mobile CPU share

Mercury Research

In desktops, however, Intel managed to gain a significant amount of share from a year ago. taking back some of the market share that it had previously lost to AMD.

Mercury Research Q3 2021 desktop CPU share

Mercury Research

Sales of server CPUs set a record high in the third quarter, Mercury also said in a note to clients and journalists. AMD also saw a record high in server CPU shipments and revenue and grew its market share in the third quarter, though it did not achieve a record market share, Mercury said.

Finally, Mercury noted that Apple's M1 Macs had significantly contributed to the success of Arm in the PC market, though Arm-powered Chromebooks declined. Arm PCs make up approximately 8 percent of the PC market, up from less than 2 percent a year ago.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?