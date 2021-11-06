How Kandao’s smart conference webcams solve hybrid work headaches

body>

Hybrid working has its pros and cons. It may let you achieve a better work-life balance, but you have to deal with communicating with people remotely a whole lot more.

Kandao's conference cameras fix the problems of low-quality laptop webcams. They also solve the headaches of meetings where some of the participants are in a meeting room and the rest working from home.

The Kandao Meeting Pro ($899) is the flagship product among Kandao's conference cameras, with a 360-degree, 8K resolution view of the world. Its built-in OS is based on Android and lets you hold meetings without a laptop. You can install apps like Slack, Zoom, and Cisco WebEx directly onto the camera itself.

Kandao's 360-degree Meeting's ($699) camera pops up out of a Hi-Fi-grade speaker body, helping ensure privacy. And the Kandao Meeting S ($569) is a 180-degree camera, handy if you don't need or want one with 360-degree coverage.

Notably, the most important of Kandao's features are shared among all three models.

Kandao's advanced AI algorithm

These Kandao conference cameras use artificial intelligence to frame the picture on the speaker, cropping into the image and panning as they move about the room. You can also choose what on-screen layout to use.

Kandao Meeting Pro can display two 180-degree views. No matter how full the room is, everyone gets a spot on-screen. Or you can split up the view into boxes featuring each person in the video chat, for the look you'll be familiar with if you have used Zoom or Microsoft Teams before.

Kandao's flexibility is incredibly useful in a whole series of situations. There's the classic boardroom meeting, for example. Those in the room won't have to sit in front of laptops, eyes glued to screens. You talk normally, and Kandao's framing algorithm will make sure everyone can be seen clearly.

It's not only useful for corporate scenarios, though. Artists and musicians can use it to live-stream a multi-window view of what they're doing. Music teachers can accommodate in-person and remote students without anyone feeling left out.

Kandao's Meeting cameras take a similar advanced approach to sound. All three have an 8-microphone array, with 360-degree sound pick-up. However, these mics also use beamforming. This lets the camera be selective about what it hears, leaving out the sound of someone eating a bag of potato chips in the corner, for example, and instead prioritizing the actual speaker's words.

All three have powerful speakers in their base with wide sound dispersal and rich-sounding output, so no-one needs to lean in to listen or use a headset. At each turn, Kandao's high-end hardware and advanced software eliminates needing to think about the tech, so you can simply get on with your meeting, video chat, or streaming session.

The Kandao Meeting, Meeting S, and Meeting Pro conference cameras are available to buy now.