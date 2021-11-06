The Full Nerd. ep. 196: Intel 12th gen Alder Lake

body>

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Dr. Ian Cuttress of Tech Tech Potato and Anandtech.com, and Adam Patrick Murray go over Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake CPU performance and a secret feature.

After years of absence from desktop competition, Intel's hybrid 12th-gen Alder Lake CPU touches down with a major splash putting AMD's Ryzen 9 on its heels, and running Ryzen 5 off the field.

The crew is joined by Dr. Ian Cutress of Anandtech.com and TechTechPotato who reveals that AVX512 is actually still in Intel's Alder Lake despite the company now insisting twice that it's not. Gordon, meanwhile, shows you how Alder Lake sometimes uses more power and why—it's not a bad thing.

You can read PCWorld's review of the Core i9-12900K as well as coverage of the Core i5-12600K. See Dr. Cutress's review on Anandtech.com and also cruise his YouTube channel.

