Apple offers 6 months free Apple Music, Keynote holiday greeting card templates

Make your own cards.

(Macworld.com) on

Apple on Tuesday released a set of Keynote templates for making your own holiday greeting cards. The templates were created in collaboration with artists Jocelyn Tsaih, Antti Kalevi, and HvassHannibal, and can be customized with your own photos, videos, and a written message. The eight templates require Apple's Keynote presentation app and can be downloaded for free. (Note that the file name of the download is 211cffd5-2a2f-45ac-9101-6c351c795b49_holiday-cards-downloadable.key.)

Apple is also offering a special deal with a purchase of new AirPods or select Beats products. New subscribers to Apple Music can get six months for free. The offer will appear after you've paired the eligible device to your iPhone or iPad (iOS 15 required) and you launch the Music app.

The greeting cards and Apple Music deal are part of Apple's announcement of its Holiday Gift Guide. The Guide promotes major Apple products such as the iPhone 13, iPad Pro, and AirPods, and it also showcases Apple accessories such as the MagSafe Battery Pack and the Lightning to SD Card Camera Reader. You can also buy a Special Edition Apple Gift Card.

Keynote holiday greeting card 2021

Apple offers eight customizable holiday greeting card templates for free.

IDG

The Gift Guide also reminds Apple Card holders that they can get 3% Daily Cash back on purchases at the Apple store. The Guide also has links to information on Apple's return policy, free deliveries, and trade-ins.

App developers who plan on working on their software when they're not shopping and making and sending greeting cards should know that Apple will be accepting app submissions through the holidays. The company advises developers to make their submissions early, and that reviews may take longer to complete from November 24 to 28 and December 23 to 27.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?