Best Singles' Day 11/11 deals in Australia in 2021

Credit: Dreamstime: Siam Pukkato

This November tech deals abound, with a host of deals ready to drop in time for Black Friday, and more deals expected as we get closer to Christmas. But before those sales, there’s a sales event known as Singles' Day that’s equally worth checking out.

Singles' Day is actually the biggest sales event in the world, eclipsing Black Friday in terms of gross sales overseas. It’s a huge event in parts of Asia, but In Australia it’s a relative newcomer, but growing every year.

In recent years, though, Singles' Day has become an opportunity to take advantage of deals on devices like laptops, desktops, headphones, speakers and a range of other gadgets and gizmos, some with prices slashed dramatically. This year laptop deals feature prominently, with up to 40 percent off selected models.

What’s Singles' Day about?

The annual event was first created in China back in 1993 to celebrate being single, and also to celebrate the number 1 (hence 11/11). Since then, it’s proven immensely popular, with an unofficial holiday held every year and a festival that goes for several days.

You don’t have to be single to partake in the fun, though. The event has grown so much that it has become a global celebration, which is great news for everyone.

When is Singles' Day?

Singles' Day falls on November 11 (11/11) every year (that’s tomorrow). If you miss out on snapping up a bargain tomorrow, don't worry, you may still be able to snare a deal, since most retailers extend the day and offer week-long sales.

Which retailers have Singles' Day deals?

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop

From: Dell

Was: AU$2,998.99

Now: AU$2,098.99 (AU$900 off)

Credit: Dell

The Dell G7 17 features a 17.3-inch display, the ideal size for gamers who don't like to compromise screen real estate. The Dell G7 17 should have plenty of power for gaming performance, with an Intel 10th-gen Core i7-10750 processor and 16GB RAM. Using simple keystrokes, you can trigger the G7 17's Game Shift technology to boost performance, without needing to leave your game.

See the Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop at Dell

New Dell XPS 15 Laptop

Credit: Dell From Dell

Was: AU$4,198.99

Now: AU$3,358.99 (AU$928 off)

Dell's new XPS 15 sports an updated Intel 11th-gen Core i7-11800H processor that should offer performance advantages over its predecessor. This laptop makes full use of its thin bezels that nurse a 15.6-inch FHD+ InfinityEdge display with 16:10 ratio. That extra visual space will naturally be a boon for business professionals or creatives looking to increase their productivity.

See the new Dell XPS 15 laptop at Dell

Credit: Dell

Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop

From: Dell

Was: AU$3,199

Now: AU$2,559 (AU$640 off)

AMD's latest Ryzen processors are solid performers which should give this laptop an edge in AAA games. That beefy processing power is combined with a new generation RTX video card - Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070, which hits a sweet spot between performance and affordability in our PC World laptop tests. Just judging by the specs on offer, AU$2,559 is an exceptionally attractive price for this laptop.

See the Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop at Dell

Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop

From: Dell

Credit: Dell Was:AU$3,099

Now: AU$1,859 (AU$1,240 off)

This 16-inch laptop is designed for what Dell calls "hobbyist creators." Its hardware configuration is impressive, making it a desirable purchase, especially now that it's been discounted a whopping AU$1,240.

See the Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop at Dell

Credit: Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 Laptop

From: Dell

Was: AU$2,948.99

Now: AU$1,621 (AU$1,327 off)

Ultimate flexibility is an outstanding feature of this laptop that offers 2-in-1 functionality. It also features a generous-sized 15.6-inch FHD Touch Display with Active Pen support that should make note taking, drawing and other creative pursuits a breeze.

See the Inspiron 15 2-in-1 Laptop at Dell

Alienware 310H Gaming Headset

Credit: Dell From: Dell

Was: AU$137

Now: AU$68 (AU$69.50 off)

With custom tuned 50mm drivers, this Alienware Stereo Gaming headset promise commanding audio. They feature mute and volume controls and cushioned headband and comfort-fit earbuds. This deal represents a savings of 50 percent off the normal price.

See the Alienware 310H Gaming Headset at Dell

HP Spectre x360 Convertible 14

Credit: HP From: HP

Was: AU$4,699

Now:AU$3,759 (AU$940 off)

In our review of the HP Spectre x360 14, we found it delivers the goods when it comes to sheer performance and battery life. It's a little on the heavy side; then again, it does come with a gorgeous 3:2 display, IR and fingerprint biometrics and a convenient physical camera shutter.

See the HP Spectre x360 Convertible 14 at HP.

Surface Pro 7 Essentials Bundle

From: Microsoft

Was:AU$1,697.95

Now: AU$1,657 (AU$49.99 off)

Credit: Microsoft

The Surface Pro 7 is still one of the best Windows tablets available today. In our review we found it outperformed every tablet we had reviewed at the time, showing impressive performance, battery life, and chunky bezels that made it easy to carry from room to room. This deal lets you bundle the table with 15 months Microsoft 365 and a choice of type cover whilst saving $50.

See the Surface Pro 7 Essential Bundle at Microsoft

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2

Credit: Lenovo From: Lenovo

Was: AU$1,699

Now: AU$1,239 (AU$460 off)

Featuring a Ryzen 5 processor and a 15.6-inch FHD display, the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 gets positive feedback from reviewers who say it hits the mark as a portable productivity laptop. It features integrated AMD Radeon graphics and includes a fingerprint reader for secure login.

See the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 at Lenovo.

Credit: Amazon

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

From: Amazon

Was: AU$199

Now: AU$149 (AU$50 off)

Newly released this year, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) features a smart display with Alexa functionality that brings entertainment to life with voice control. Using the device, you can search for information, follow news updates, set reminders and even make video calls thank to a 13-megapixel camera.

See the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) at Amazon.

Credit: Amazon

Echo Studio Smart Speaker

From: Amazon

Was: AU$329

Now: AU$279 (AU$50 off)

The Echo Studio Smart Speaker is equal parts smart device, equal parts portable speaker for blasting your favourite tunes. Amazon says it produces audio with powerful bass, resounding midrange and crisp highs. It works with Alexa voice control, so that you can change tracks or albums without having to lift a finger.

See the Echo Studio Smart Speaker at Amazon.

Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G Smartphone (128GB) Navy

From: Amazon

Was: AU$999

Now: AU$798 (AU$201 off)

This Fan Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S20 sports 5G capability and comes with a gorgeous 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. With a snappy Snapdragon 865 processor powering the handset, it should do just about everything you need it to. It comes with a 2 year manufacturer warranty.

See the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G (128GB) at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Smartphone (128GB) Mint Green

Credit: Samsung From: Amazon

Was: AU$849

Now: AU$697 (AU$152 off)

This 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy S20FE is a solid option for the bargain savvy shopper looking for a phone with a premium look and feel and all the wiz bang benefits of a Samsung phone without the extra cost of a 5G. Like the 5G version, it features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Its rear Triple-array camera should take decent shots at a distance thanks to a 30x Space Zoom.

See the Samsung Galaxy S20FE Smartphone (128GB) Mint Green at Amazon.