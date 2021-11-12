Windows 11 superguide: News, tips, reviews and more

body>

Windows 11 is here! Microsoft has announced the next generation of its operating system, and we've already reviewed some of its next-generation features.

As Microsoft rolls out Windows 11, bookmark this page to keep up with the latest news, tips, and our review of Windows 11. Scroll down for our hands-on and video walkthrough of Windows 11, too, as well as the unexpected new features and major hardware requirements of Windows 11, too. We'll have hands-ons, FAQs, tips, and more. Remember, like Windows 10, Windows 11 is a work in progress.

Windows 11 News

Microsoft announces Windows 11 SE: What is Windows 11 SE? Your kids may soon find out.

Android apps arrive on Windows 11, sort of: If you're a Windows Insider, you can take advantage of the new feature.

Microsoft's new Taskbar update isn't what you hoped for: Sssh.

Microsoft tries to close the book on the Windows 11 Ryzen bug: There's a patch.

Some Windows 11 features won't work because of a certificate snafu: What went wrong here?

Microsoft ships Windows 11, Office 2021 on the same day: Microsoft fans had a great day.

Windows 11 will run on older, unsupported PCs: The saga continues. Microsoft now says that older PCs will run Windows 11…but which ones, exactly?

Wait, no, Windows 11 won't run on older PCs: Well, it will, but without an enormous caveat: no Windows 11 updates. Huh?

Lenovo announces its first Windows 11 PCs: And they run on AMD's Ryzen.

Windows 11's support of Android apps delayed: Microsoft is now saying that one of the killer features of Windows 11, Android app support, won't be available at launch.

Here are the PCs that can upgrade to Windows 11: PC makers have begun publishing lists of the PCs that can upgrade to Windows 11. Here's the list.

DirectStorage won't be exclusive to Windows 11: The cool new gaming technology will be in Windows 10, too. Here's what this means.

Roll back Windows 11 to Windows 10: You'll have little over a week to decide.

Microsoft announces Windows 11: Microsoft finally reveals the free upgrade to Windows 10, how much it will cost and when you can get it. Here's what Microsoft had to say about it at the launch.

Windows 11 upgrades for Windows 10 devices won't happen until 2022: Why is Microsoft doing this? To give Windows 11 PCs a chance, it appears.

Many Microsoft Surfaces won't get Windows 11: Look down this page for the hardware requirements of Windows 11. They're a big deal—and because they're so stringent, even many Microsoft Surface devices won't be eligible to upgrade to Windows 11.

If Windows 10 was the last Windows, what's Windows 11? As with many questions, the answer is it depends! We explain how this statement came about, and why it didn't really represent Microsoft's corporate policy at the time.

How Windows 11 could solve Windows 10's worst problems: Windows 10 had its share of annoyances. We list the problems with Windows 10 that we hope Microsoft will fix in Windows 11.

Windows 11 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Windows 11 FAQ: Our first Windows 11 FAQ is live.

Should you upgrade to Windows 11? Surprisingly, no, not yet. We explain why.

The Windows 11 upgrade checklist: What to do before you upgrade.

Does Windows 11 hurt or help gaming performance? We put the question to the test.

What CPUs can run Windows 11? It's not a simple question.

Windows 11 hardware requirements: This looks like a big gotcha for those with older PCs. Find out what Intel Core, AMD Ryzen, or Qualcomm Snapdragon chips are eligible, as well as how to make sense of Windows 11's controversial TPM requirements.

Video: Windows 11 official preview build: Check out what Windows 11 looks like in this visual tour.

How fast is Windows 11? We've tested the preview builds, and yes, there's a difference between it and Windows 10.

Why is Windows 11 faster? Microsoft explains what's going on under the hood.

Windows 11 Reviews and Guides

PCWorld has published our official review of Windows 11, and found that most users won't need to upgrade right away.

PCWorld's Windows 11 review: Our in-depth evaluation of Windows 11's features, strengths and weaknesses.

How to upgrade to Windows 11: Every option available to you, explained.

Windows 11, the hidden features: What's beneath the hood of Windows 11?

Seven unexpected features in Windows 11: Well, these were a surprise.

Seven big ways Windows 11 differs from Windows 10: Windows 10 users will want to know what they're getting in Windows 11. We explain.

These seven Windows apps will change in Windows 11: Apps like Mail, Calendar, Paint and even the Clock will change in Windows 11. Here's what's new.

Windows 11 Dark Mode has its own sounds: Did you know that Windows 11 has its own set of unique sounds for Dark Mode?

How to get Windows 11 for free: You probably can, already. But these are some alternatives.

Windows 11 Tips

Windows 11 has launched, and we have more tips on how to use it effectively.

How to make Windows 11 look like Windows 10: Why not enjoy the best of both worlds?

Fix Windows 11's Start menu: A paid app from Stardock allows you to tweak the Windows 11 Start menu. Here's what it can do for you with our hands on.

How to move Windows 11's Start menu to the left corner: Want to make Windows 11 Start look like Windows 10? Here's how.

Eight new Windows 11 keyboard shortcuts you should know: You can't use these in Windows 10.

How to make Windows 11 run faster via Power Mode: You can make Windows 11 run faster by turning on the hidden Power Mode. It does work, and here's how.

How to turn on Auto HDR in Windows 11: Take advantage of this cool new feature in Windows 11. Want more? Take a deep dive into what Auto HDR is.

How to switch out of Windows 11 S (Windows 11 Home in S Mode): If you buy a PC with Windows 11 S on it, you may become frustrated by its limitations. Here's how to switch to Windows 11 Home instead.

How to set up and use Teams Chat within Windows 11: Teams Chat is being added to Windows 11, right in the Taskbar. We can show you what it is and how to use it.

How to remove the Widgets button from Windows 11: Does Widgets seem unnecessary? You can't remove Widgets, but you can remove the Widgets button.

Updated on Nov. 11 at 8:00 AM with the latest news, tips, and more.