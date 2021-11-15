Best early Black Friday deals in Australia in 2021

The Black Friday deals you can already take advantage of!

Credit: Dreamstime: Leigh Prather

Black Friday sales kick off in Australia on November 26 2021, but retailers like Amazon, Dell and Lenovo are already offering deals on a variety of products.

Early deals should be a godsend this year for many shoppers, since stock shortages and shipping delays are still affecting the supply worldwide, and analysts are predicting supply shortfalls and longer wait times for delivery after Black Friday. Naturally, this means beating the pack and snapping up a bargain while stocks are available is a smart move that we highly recommend in 2021.

Black Friday has traditionally been one of the best times to pick up items like laptops, TVs, headphones, monitors and more, and we expect this year will be no different.

Early deals look promising,with laptops providing some of the biggest savings. In this category, we suggest having a look through Dell and Lenovo's sales that - for some laptops - slice up to 40 percent off the marked price. Even newer stock, such as laptops with Intel 11th-gen processors, are going for a smidgen of what they normally cost.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that takes place every year following the U.S. holiday of Thanksgiving. Since the inaugural sale, it's become a huge sales extravaganza around the globe with Australian retailers joining the foray en masse.

Many shops and retailers offer significant mark downs. From fashion, to sports gear, there are Black Friday sales in just about every product category you can think of. However, technology, electronics and gadgets deals always feature prominently and are some of best deals to be found.

Are the early Black Friday deals worthwhile?

The early Black Friday deals are absolutely worth the hype. With discounts of up to 45 percent on some items, purchasing a device in the early Black Friday sales can save you hundreds, or as evidenced below, more than $1000 AUD off the normal retail price of a laptop.

Which retailers have early Black Friday deals?

Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop

From: Dell

Was: AU$3,099

Now: AU$1,859 (AU$1,240 off)

Credit: Dell

Armed with an Intel 11th-gen Core i5-11400H processor and 16GB of RAM, the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is a capable laptop suitable for all day computing. While there's enough power for obligatory productivity tasks, there's also enough grunt for lightweight games thanks to its discreet Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 video card.

See the Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop at Dell

ThinkPad E15 Intel Black

From: Lenovo

Was: AU$2,170

Now: AU$1,399 (AU$780 off)

Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkPads have built up a reputation as top-notch workstations. This particular ThinkPad has specs that would make it a reliable companion for office goers or small business owners looking for a productivity workhorse. It's powered by an Intel 10th-gen Core i7-10510U processor and it also has 16GB of DDR4 RAM. A 15.6-inch FHD display offers ample room for spread sheeting, or just sitting back and enjoying a video.

See the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 at Lenovo

XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop

From: Dell

Was: AU$3,598.99

Now: AU$2,498.99 (AU$1,100 off)

Credit: Dell

Ultimate flexibility is an outstanding feature of this laptop that offers 2-in-1 functionality. It also features a generous-sized 13.4-inch FHD Touch Display with Active Pen support that should make note taking, drawing and other creative pursuits a breeze.

See the Inspiron 13 2-in-1 Laptop at Dell

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Sports Watch Black

From: JB Hi-Fi

Was: AU$1,149

Now: AU$646 (AU$503 off)

Credit: Garmin

The Fenix 6 Pro is a sports watch with a robust design for rugged outdoor use. It has a large variety of sports modes, suitable for both beginners or hardcore sports enthusiasts. With wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox sensors to measure both oxygen absorption and your heart rate, the Fenix 6S is well-suited for high-intensity ski trips or mountain treks.

See the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Sports Watch at JB Hi-Fi

Samsung Galaxy Watch3

From: Amazon

Was: AU$699

Now: AU$320 (AU$320 off)

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 has a round faced design which is refreshingly different from the square displays you see in Apple's and Fitbit's smartwatches. If you're familiar with the older Gear S range, then you'll recognize a lot of similar features and functionality; features like sleep tracking, GPS and IP68 waterproofing, that make the device a great buy at this price.

See the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

From: Amazon

Was: AU$219

AU$186 (AU$33 off)

Credit: Apple

Like all AirPods, these earbuds support Dolby Atmos spatial audio in Apple music. They can be easily recharged on a Qi standard wireless charging pad, which cuts out fussy plugging in. They carry a H1 chip that Apple says allows them to switch between devices faster than first-generation AirPods. These buds offer up to 5 hours battery life for music listening and 24 hours when paired with their case.

See the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) at Amazon



Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

From: Amazon

Was: AU$399.95

Now: AU$297 (AU$102 off)

Credit: Bose

Bose says their QuietComfort earbuds were engineered to be quieter than competitor brands. As such, they've been the go to for music lovers wanting a high-fidelity sound with noise cancelling capability. Noise cancelling wireless earbuds have become more affordable this year, but these earbuds still sit in a quality category above the competition.

See Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Console Lite (Yellow,Turquoise, Grey, Coral)

From: Amazon

Was: AU$329.95

Now: AU$279 (AU$50.95 off)

Credit: Nintendo

Light and sleek, this portable addition to the Nintendo Switch family is ideal for travelling, or trips away. The controllers are built into the system so you don't have to worry about finding or attaching them. Play your favourite Switch games solo, online, or link up with up to eight friends to play multiplayer.

See the Nintendo Switch Console Lite at Amazon.

TCL 65-inch X925 8K Mini LED Android TV

From: The Good Guys

Was:AU$4,499

Now: AU$3,495 (AU$1,004 off)

Credit: TCL

While 8K TVs have been on many people's wishlists for a while now, their premium retail prices have meant most folks have had to settle for a 4K instead. But this early Black Friday deal makes the once unattainable attainable, and a particularly good buy.

See the TCL 65-inch X925 8K Mini LED Android TV at The Good Guys

Archer AX20 TP-Link Ax1800 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router

From: Amazon

Was: AU$219

Now: AU$129 (AU$90.95 off)

Credit: TP-Link

The Archer is equipped with the latest wireless Wi-Fi 6 technology for fast download speeds and for reduced congestion on your network. It features OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies that allow you to connect more devices. Target Wake Time functionality also helps to reduce the power consumption of your connected devices to extend their battery life.

See the Archer AX20 TP-Link Ax1800 Router at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G Smartphone (128GB) Navy

From: Amazon

Was: AU$999

Now: AU$798 (AU$201 off)

Credit: Samsung

This Fan Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S20 sports 5G capability and comes with a gorgeous 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. With a snappy, Snapdragon 865 processor powering the handset, it should do just about everything you need it to. It comes with a 2 year manufacturer warranty.

See the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Smartphone (128GB) Mint Green

Credit: Samsung From: Amazon

Was: AU$849

Now: AU$697 (AU$152 off)

This 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy S20FE is a solid option for the bargain savvy shopper. Like the 5G version, it features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Its rear Triple-array camera should take decent shots at a distance thanks to a 30x Space Zoom.

See the Samsung Galaxy S20FE Smartphone (128GB) Mint Green at Amazon.

Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor

From: Dell

Was: AU$829

Now: AU$497.41 (AU$331.60 off)

Credit: Dell

This monitor features a three-sided ultra-thin bezel design and curved 1800R screen that's meant to expand your field of view and provide a wrap-around viewing experience. The display's UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution promises a high level of detail both for gaming and watching videos.

See the Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor at Dell.

Read More: