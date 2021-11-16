Native macOS Amazon Prime Video app arrives with picture-in-picture, AirPlay

Stop watching in a browser and use the app.

(Macworld.com) on

Amazon on Monday announced that Prime subscribers now have a native Mac app to watch TV shows, movies, and other Prime Video content. Previously, viewers had to access the service using a web browser to watch content on the Mac. The Amazon Prime Video app is available now for free in the Mac App Store.

The Prime Video Mac app has a couple of advantages over a browser. The key feature is Picture-in-Picture mode that will present a persistent, resizable video window on top of the Mac interface, regardless of what app you are using. The app also has AirPlay support so you can play content on any AirPlay-compatible device.

Other key features include show downloads for offline watching, the ability to stop watching on one device and pick up from that point on another device, in-app transactions, and access to Amazon's exclusive content and live sports.

The new Mac app is like the Prime Video app that is already available for iOS. Though the Mac Prime Video is Mac native, it is likely based on the iOS version using Apple's Catalyst project, which was introduced with Catalina.

When you sign in to the Prime Video app for the first time, you'll need to enter your Amazon Prime username and password, and then verify your account. The app requires macOS Big Sur or later. A Prime Video subscription is part of Amazon Prime, which is $13 per month or $119 annually. A subscription to Prime Video only (without the Amazon Prime shopping service) is available for $9 per month.

The new Amazon Prime Video app comes at a time when Apple is under scrutiny for anti-competitive practices. Apple, which offers its own TV+ service for $4.99 a month, is currently in court in a case with Epic Games over App Store rules and Apple not allowing third-party purchasing options. Last Friday, a case was filed in California that claims that Apple has engaged in an anticompetitive scheme to monopolize the aftermarket for iOS applications. Apple also was in court in South Korea and Japan, and the company has faced several lawsuits in Europe. Apple has made several changes to App Store in-app purchases in the past year as a result of these cases.

In July 2020, Bloomberg reported that Apple made a special fee exception for Amazon in order to get Prime Video on the iPhone and Apple TV.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?