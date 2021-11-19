Shop smarter with Microsoft Edge’s helpful new price change alerts

Edge adds even more shopping features just in time for Black Friday and holiday shopping.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Microsoft's Edge browser already contains several shopping-specific tools for Black Friday and holiday shopping. Today, Microsoft said it's adding even more: automatic alerts of price changes, and a migration of its coupon and price-history features to the mobile version of Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft may be actively trying to block users from choosing another browser in Windows 11, but where online shopping is concerned, Edge is truly useful. When shopping at Amazon or Best Buy, for example, Edge will not only suggest coupons that it knows of, it will also automatically try inputting them when it's time to check out. Edge also tracks the price history of a specific item, letting you know if you've found the best price available and tracking the historical price of the product, too. Price history has been a staple of sites like Camelcamelcamel for years, but before Edge's browser integration the feature often required a plugin.

Edge is now taking price tracking a step further. Soon, Edge will use your browsing history to keep an eye on products you've viewed, and if that product changes in price, Edge will let you know. (Edge often uses the URL bar as a message center, with notifications that slide out. Presumably, Microsoft will also use this to notify you of price changes.)

Microsoft Edge shopping price dropCurrently, you can use Microsoft Edge to browser to a particular product on a shopping page. Edge will then show you its pricing history.

Mark Hachman / IDG

For now, however, many of those pricing features have been reserved for the desktop browser. Microsoft said Thursday that it's already ported over the coupons feature to the mobile version of Edge for iOS and Android. Later this month, Microsoft will be bringing the pricing comparison and price history tools to Edge on Android as well, while the remaining shopping features will be added in future versions.

The company will also allow users to pin the Microsoft Rewards experience to the Edge toolbar. Rewards, Microsoft's way of paying you to use its services, is already quite aggressive in pushing itself on you; in March, for example, Bing was caught pushing popup ads to promote Bing Rebates. Now, Microsoft said, you can simply click the ellipsis menu within Edge, right-click the Microsoft Rewards option, and select show in toolbar.

Finally, for every ten purchases made in Microsoft Edge at eligible retailers, Microsoft said it will make a donation to the Eden Reforestation Project for planting trees.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?