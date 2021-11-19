watchOS 8.1.1 fixes Apple Watch Series 7 charging bug

Update now available.

(Macworld.com) on

Ahead of watchOS 8.2, which is currently in beta testing, Apple has released watchOS 8.1.1 for the Apple Watch Series 7. This update specifically addresses a problem with the Series 7 watch that prevented it from properly charging. This update may not appear if you are using an older series watch.

We haven't heard widespread problems with the Apple Watch Series 7, though there have been sporadic issues with charging. Fast charging is one of the main new features of the Apple Watch Series 7, and some users have complained that it wasn't working properly.

Apple's security updates page states that this update has no security content. On Wednesday, Apple launched iOS 15.1.1 with a fix for dropped calls on the iPhone 12 and 13.

How to install watchOS 8.1.1

Before you install the update, you must place your Apple Watch on its charger. The installation will take several minutes. Also, the watch needs to be within range of your iPhone and connected to Wi-Fi. Then follow these steps in the Watch app on your iPhone:

  1. Tap General.
  2. Tap Software Update. The app will look for the update online.
  3. When the app finds the update, you'll see a screen with the release notes. Under the notes, tap Download and Install.

Apple Watch Series 7

Best Prices Today: US$389.99 / AU$599 at Amazon | US$399 / AU$599 at Apple.

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
