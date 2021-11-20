4K power, tiny box: Watch me build my first small form factor gaming PC

A 4K-capable gaming beast in a tiny case.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Like most people, I typically build my PCs in mid-sized towers with full ATX support because I need the expandability. But lately I've been intrigued by the small form factor (SFF) movement gaining steam over the last couple of years. While there are some great mid towers that teeter on the edge of being SFF (depending on your definition), the appeal of massive gaming power in such a small case inspired me to build my own ultra-tiny yet ultra-powerful rig.

I'm not planning to use it for work—I still need a full tower there—so instead I wanted to build a box purely for gaming, and one that will sit comfortably next to my TV. And I cobbled my diminutive DIY creation together live on PCWorld's YouTube channel, so you can join me in my journey.

This was my first time building in a small form factor case and I was nervous about selecting the right parts. Luckily I don't need to be nervous about keeping this gaming machine running healthy thanks to the sponsor of this build, Avast. Avast One gives you everything you need to take control of your safety and privacy online, and it's accessible through a single, easy-to-use interface. A free version includes essential features such as Free Antivirus, Free VPN and Free Firewall Protection, while the premium version has even more advanced protection. Learn more about Avast One at Avast.com.

I originally intended to build around the very popular Cooler Master MasterBox NR200, an 18 liter case with loads of customization options. But while prepping for my build another SFF case caught my eye. The Lian Li Q58 is a 14.5 liter case that features a wild design with four (swappable) hinged side panels while still having plenty of modular options. One side of the case can house a 3-slot graphic cards up to 320mm in length, with the other side holding a mini-ITX motherboard and either a SFX or full ATX power supply. The amount of options and details in this case is stunning, and it turned out to be the perfect choice for my pint-sized powerful. The Lian Li Q58 let me throw powerful 4K gaming-grade components in rather easily. Here's the full parts list:

As you'll see in the video, even with space constraints the build went rather well due to careful planning. There was plenty of room to work my hands into the small case—I didn't cut myself once! The only part I'm reconsidering is the Corsair AIO. While it's a fantastic part with a cool LCD panel on the pump, the amount of extra wires and a huge fan controller made it hard to fit into the build without lots of cable management. It was doable for sure, and I might try to make it work, but it's overkill for my personal use-case and I may switch to something more simple.

I've yet to do any serious gaming on the system since completing the build, but the initial testing seems to show that this rig will have no problem running the latest games at 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on my TV. And because the rig will sit in my living room my goal is to try and tweak fan curves to keep the noise as low as possible. This should be fairly easy with the 5600X and the AIO, but keeping the GeForce RTX 3070 running quiet and cool while still targeting 4K output might be trickier.

I'm very excited to try this setup out and hope to report back in about a month with a follow-up on how are things are going. Until then, feel free to tweet your own SFF rigs at me. I'm always excited to see new builds!

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Adam Patrick Murray

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?