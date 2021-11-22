Best Black Friday Android and Apple mobile phone deals in Australia 2021

Credit: Dreamstime: Eremin

Mobile phone deals are already on offer at the start of Black Friday week. Samsung smartphones feature prominently in early sales and a handful can be found already unlocked from retailers like Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, with more expected to be unlocked later in the week.

In previous Black Friday sales, we've seen entry-level deals take centre stage - phone deals from companies like Huawei and HMD Global (Nokia) enjoyed the vanguard of interest from shoppers last year. But this year, deals on entry-level phones stand side-by-side with deals on premium smartphones that were only released as recently as January 2021.

That means there's something for just about everyone in 2021. Whether you're after a do-it-all, high-end handset with a gorgeous AMOLED display like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, or a low-cost device like the Nokia 5.4 as a second phone for some gaming time on the couch, you've got an excellent chance of finding what you're after this year. You can read up on some of the best deals available now in our guide below.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (128GB)

From: Amazon

Was: AU$649

Now: AU$547 (AU$102 off)

This deal is available today only in the Amazon Black Friday sales. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is built with 4 lenses which combine to make up a 64MP main camera. It also features a large 4,500mAh battery capacity and a iP67 rating for water resistance.

Realme 8 5G (128GB)

Was: AU$393.57

Now: AU$283.81 (AU$109.76 off)

The Realme 8 is on sale for the next eight days. At less than AU$250, this deal is quite a bargain considering the Realme 8's 5G capability, large 5000mAh battery capacity, 48MP rear camera and 6.5-inch AMOLED display.

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G (256GB)

From: Catch

Was: AU$1,227

Now: AU$1,014 (AU$213 off)

On sale for the next eight days only, the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G is said to be made for movie lovers. It features a large 6.67-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a fast Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB RAM.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G

From: Ebay

Was: AU399.95

Now: AU$297 (AU$102.95 off)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G joins the 2021 contingent of affordable smartphones that have 48MP rear-facing cameras and large 5000mAh batteries. Its large battery means its capable of powering on for several days. This phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for the security conscious.

Vivo Y52 5G

Was: AU$375

Now: AU$315 (AU$60 off)

This deal on the Vivo Y52 5G runs until November 24. The phone sports 5G so you'll benefit from the fastest connectivity speeds currently available. It also has a 48MP rear-facing camera and large 5000mAh battery that should last for several days.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini White (128GB)

From: The Good Guys

Was: AU$1,279

Now: AU$948 (AU$331)

The iPhone 12 mini is a smallish phone measuring just 5.4-inches, but it carries some of the best technology Apple has to offer. It's a 5G capable phone with a gorgeous OLED display and powered by the very fast A14 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 Mini only has 64GB of internal storage, but if you transfer your files regularly or use the cloud, that should be no issue.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Was: AU$1,249

Now: AU$899 (AU$350 off)

Arguably Samsung's most popular smartphone for 2021, the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features a 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080) display with 64MP rear-telephoto camera and 10MP front-facing camera.

Samsung S21 Ultra 5G (256GB)

From: Amazon

Was: AU$1,949

Now: AU$1,347 (AU$602 off)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is leaps ahead of its predecessor the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in terms of functionality, making it a great value all-rounder. It features a large 6.8-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440-pixels. The display can adjust its refresh rate to match what you're doing, changing between 10Hz to save battery power and 120Hz for high fidelity gaming.

Nokia 5.4 (128GB)

Was: AU$349

Now: AU$238 (AU$111 off)

HMD Global has prioritised the camera systems in the Nokia 5.4, giving the device a 48MP rear-facing quad camera with night mode, and 16MP front-facing camera. It also features a 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole display.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G Smartphone (128GB) Navy

Was: AU$999

Now: AU$895 (AU$104 off)

This Fan Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S20 sports 5G capability and comes with a vivid 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. With a snappy Snapdragon 865 processor powering the handset, it should do just about everything you need it to. It comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty.



