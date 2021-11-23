Best password managers: Reviews of the top products

If you're still using your dog's name to log in to your bank, you are courting disaster.

(PC World) on

We are terrible at passwords. We still suck at creating them (two of the most-used passwords remain 123456 and password), we share them way too freely, and we forget them all the time. Indeed, the very thing that can ensure our online security has become our biggest obstacle to it. This is what makes a good password manager essential.

A password manager relieves the burden of thinking up and memorizing unique, complex logins—the hallmark of a secure password. It allows you to safely share those logins with others when necessary. And because these tools encrypt your login info in a virtual vault—either locally or in the cloud—and lock it with a single master password, they protect the passwords themselves. If you're looking to up your security game, a password manager is the way to go. Yes, web browsers are starting to offer password management features, but they're not good enough.

But password managers vary widely in their capabilities and cost, so we compared several of the most popular. All support Windows Mac OS, Android, and iOS, as well as the major browsers. And all will let you sync your data across multiple devices, though you may have pay extra for the privilege.

Here are our top two picks, followed by tips on what to look for when shopping for a password manager and links to full reviews of all the products. And once you've got one all picked out, head over to our guide on mastering your password manager.

Updated 11/22/21 to include a link to a 2021 study revealing the most common (terrible) passwords.

Best overall password manager

LastPass

LastPass
MSRP: $36
Best Prices Today: $36 at LastPass

LastPass ticks all the boxes on our password manager want list. It makes it a breeze to create unique, complex passwords; capture and manage login credentials; sync them across multiple devices; and share them with others you trust. Its password auditing and updating features let you identify and eliminate weak or duplicate passwords with just a mouse click or two. It also stores credit card numbers and other personal data to autofill web forms when you're making a purchase, signing up for a service, or paying a bill.

LastPass also supports a range of multi-factor authentication options for protecting your vault, including app-based authenticators like Symantec VIP and Google Authenticator, hardware tokens like YubiKey, and fingerprint readers.

Runner-up

Dashlane

Dashlane
MSRP: US$39
Best Prices Today: $39 at Dashlane

Dashlane is the strongest contender for LastPass's crown. It has a beautiful interface, is easy to use, and is stocked with features to help you strengthen your online security. Chief among these is a stellar security dashboard that grades your passwords and suggests actions for boosting your score and your protection. Dashlane is free for a single device, but if you want syncing across multiple devices you'll need a paid plan. Previously that meant the Premium plan, which has a $60 price tag—the highest in our roundup. But now Dashlane has an Essentials plan that costs just $3.99 a month, or $2.99 a month with a year's subscription. The only caveat is that it covers just two devices, and leaves out dark web monitoring and Dashlane's VPN. Still, for consumers who have just a PC and a phone, it's a nice price for this fantastic password manager.

What to look for in a password manager

At their most basic, password managers capture your username and password—usually via a browser plugin—when you log in to a website, and then automatically fill in your credentials when you return to that site. They store all your passwords in an encrypted database, often referred to as a vault, which you protect with a single master password.

Of course, most password managers do much more than this and many extend protection beyond your login credentials to other types of personal data. We narrowed it down to a few essential features that we looked for and you should too:

  • Password generation: You've been reminded ad nauseam that the strongest passwords are long, random strings of characters, and that you should use a different one for each site you access. That's a tall order. This is what makes password generation—the ability to create complex passwords out of letters, numbers, and special characters—an indispensable feature of any good password manager. The best password managers will also be able to analyze your existing passwords for weaknesses and upgrade them with a click.
  • Autofill and auto-login: Most password managers can autofill your login credentials whenever you visit a site and even log you in automatically. Thus, the master password is the only one you ever have to enter. This is controversial, though, as browser autofill has long been a security concern, so the best managers will also let you toggle off this feature if you feel the risk outweighs the convenience.
  • Secure sharing: Sometimes you need to share a password with a family member or coworker. A password manager should let you do so without compromising your security.
  • Two-factor authentication: To an enterprising cybercriminal, your password manager's master password is as hackable as any other password. Increasingly, password managers support multi-factor authentication—using a second method such as a PIN, a fingerprint, or another trusted device for additional verification—to mitigate this risk. Choose one that does.
  • Protection for other personal data: Because of how frequently we use them online, credit card and bank account numbers, our addresses, and other personal data can be securely stored in many password managers and automatically filled into web forms when we're shopping or registering an account.

No online security measure is 100 percent foolproof, though, as we were reminded when LastPass, one of the most reputable password managers, recently scrambled to fix a pair of vulnerabilities that could have compromised users' passwords and their computers. And just last month, OneLogin was victim of a breach that compromised customer data, including the ability to decrypt data.

Still, most security experts agree that password managers are still the safest way for people to manage their myriad logins, and we agree that the benefits far outweigh the risks. Just choose your password manager carefully after researching all the options starting with the guide. We also have a guide to the best free password managers.

All of our reviews

If you're curious to see what other options exist outside our top picks, we've listed them all below. We've started with six password managers to kick off our guide, but we'll continue to evaluate more as time goes on—as well as re-evaluate services we've already reviewed.

Editor's note: Because online services are often iterative, gaining new features and performance improvements over time, our reviews are subject to change in order to accurately reflect the current state of the services.

Dashlane

Dashlane
MSRP: $39
Best Prices Today: $39 at Dashlane
Read our full Dashlane review

LastPass

LastPass
MSRP: $36
Best Prices Today: $36 at LastPass

Keeper

Editors' Choice
MSRP: $34.99
Best Prices Today: $34.99 at Keeper Security

LogMeOnce password manager

MSRP: $30
Best Prices Today: $30 at LogMeOnce

Password Boss

MSRP: $30
Best Prices Today: $30 at Password Boss

Sticky Password

MSRP: $30
Best Prices Today: $30 at Sticky Password

NordPass

Best Prices Today: $30 at NordPass

1Password

MSRP: $36
Best Prices Today: $36 at AgileBits

Roboform Everywhere

MSRP: $23.88
Best Prices Today: $23.88 at Roboform Everywhere

True Key by Intel Security

MSRP: $20
Best Prices Today: $20 at Intel

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags password managers

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Michael Ansaldo

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?