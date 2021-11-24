Best VPN services: Reviews and buying advice

body>

Choosing the right virtual private network (VPN) service is no simple task. A VPN should keep your internet usage private and secure, but not every service handles your data in the same way.

How a VPN handles privacy is important, but so are things like the number a servers and country locations a VPN service offers, and the reliability of its performance. You'll also want to know how easy the interface is to navigate and what sorts of extra features it offers. And, finally, who is behind the scenes running the service? After all, you are trusting a VPN to guard your identity and online activities from prying eyes.

Our in-depth VPN reviews delve into all these issues and more, to help you choose the best VPN service for your needs with confidence. Whether your primary concern is anonymity, streaming your Netflix from another country, speed, or price, we have a number of picks to meet a variety of use cases. Below those you can find information about how we test and what sorts of things to look for when choosing a VPN.

Updated 11/22/21 to include our latest review of VPN Unlimited, which includes a unique $140 lifetime subscription among its pricing tiers; and our review of Private Internet Access, which is distinguished by having a lot of extra features at a low price. See links to all of our VPN reviews at the bottom of this article.

Best VPN overall

Mullvad Read our review MSRP: $6.88 per month

It's hard to select the best overall VPN. Some services are weaker on privacy, but are significantly easier to use, while others could stand an interface redesign.

Nevertheless, the point of a VPN is to remain private and to have your internet activity kept as private as possible. For that reason, we're choosing as the best overall VPN. The latest version continues to do a great job at privacy. Mullvad doesn't ask for your email address, and you can mail your payment in cash if you want to. Like many other VPNs, Mullvad has a no-logging policy and doesn't even collect any identifying metadata from your usage.

Mullvad is also fast, though not the fastest VPN we've tested. Last year, we said if Mullvad added a more user-friendly interface it would be nearly unbeatable and that is definitely the state of affairs at this writing.

Runner-up

OVPN Read our review MSRP: $4.99 per month

If you like Mullvad's focus on privacy, but want a service with more features take a look at OVPN. This service offers solid speeds, and it has excellent methods for protecting user privacy. On top of that, OVPN officially supports Netflix streaming for the U.S., Germany, and Sweden, and annual subscribers get its multi-hop feature for free. It's expensive, and the country list is smaller than many services, but its approach to privacy is very interesting and hard to beat.

Best VPN for U.S. Netflix

Windscribe Pro Read our review MSRP: $9.00 per month

If you live outside the U.S. (or are a U.S. resident and traveling abroad), a VPN is the only way to access Netflix's US library. But ever since Netflix began blocking VPNs, few services even bother to do battle with the streaming behemoth.

Fortunately, there are some brave companies that are still trying to stay one step ahead of Netflix's VPN catchers. Currently, is our top choice. The service delivers good speeds on its U.S. servers, and has a very simple approach to Netflix: Just select the Windflix connection from the desktop app or browser extension and you're good to go. Windflix is still technically in beta, but it works well and there's even a Windflix U.K. option if you'd like to experience Netflix from the other side of the pond.

Of course, Netflix could block access at any time, but right now Windscribe is one step ahead of the streaming giant's crackdown.

Fastest VPN

Hotspot Shield Read our review MSRP: $12.99 per month

Hotspot Shield has some of the best speeds we've seen yet, and it's not even close. In our tests, Hotspot Shield maintained around 67 percent of the base speed. That's substantially less impact than you'll see with most VPN services—though your experience may vary.

On the downside, Hotspot Shield doesn't allow for a way to pay anonymously and its privacy policy may not sit well with some.

Still, Hotspot Shield has excellent speeds, it's desktop application is very nice, and as a bonus it works with U.S. Netflix.

Best VPN for U.S. speeds

IVPN Read our review MSRP: $6.00 per month

IVPN has by far the best speeds we've seen on U.S. (and UK) connections. Your individual results may vary, but with a free, three-day trial, anyone looking for good speeds from the U.S. or UK should give IVPN a try. IVPN's Windows program is very easy to understand and manage; however, it is a pricey service at $100 per year

and there's no guarantee it will work with Netflix.

Best VPN for torrents

Private Internet Access Read our review MSRP: $9.95 per month

Torrents get a bad rap, and if we're honest, that's for good reason. Using torrents is the number one way to download pirated material including movies, TV shows, music, and games. But that's not all there is to torrenting. It's a very efficient way to download legitimate software such as Linux distributions and authorized content from sites such as BitTorrent Now.

If you're going to use torrents, however, life is easier if you use a VPN—especially if the network you're on blocks torrenting. There are many VPNs among our top picks that could be used for downloading torrents, but our preferred choice is Private Internet Access. This no-frills VPN has an absolute ton of servers, good speeds, and a nice amount of country locations to remain relatively anonymous. The price is right at less than $40 a year, and its privacy policies have been tested in court. Plus, advanced users can adjust their level of encryption for data encryption, data authentication, and handshake.

What is a VPN?

VPNs create a secure tunnel between your PC and the internet. You connect to a VPN server, which can be located in the United States or a foreign country—say, France or Japan. Your web traffic then goes through that server to make it appear as though you're browsing from that server's location, and not from your actual location.

When you're using a VPN, it's difficult for others to snoop on your web-browsing activity. Only you, the VPN service, and the website you're visiting will know what you're up to.

A VPN can be a great response to a variety of concerns, such as online privacy, anonymity, greater security on public Wi-Fi, and, of course, spoofing locations.

While a VPN can aid privacy and anonymity, I wouldn't recommend fomenting the next great political revolution by relying solely on a VPN. Some security experts argue that a commercial VPN is better than a free proxy such as the TOR network for political activity, but a VPN is only part of the solution. To become an internet phantom (or as close as you can realistically get to one), it takes a lot more than a $7 monthly subscription to a VPN.

If you want a VPN for political reasons, this article cannot help. But there are other places you can turn to online such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Moving on to less serious topics, a VPN is an excellent choice for staying secure while using Wi-Fi at the airport or your local café. Hackers sitting on public Wi-Fi can try to hack your PC, but a VPN makes that task much harder.

Finally, you may want a VPN to spoof your location to download content you shouldn't have access to, but this too has limits. A VPN used to be the go-to solution to watch U.S. Netflix overseas. That changed in 2016 when Netflix opened up to almost every country on Earth. Since then, the company has invested a lot in detecting and blocking VPN users. Even people using a VPN inside their own country will be blocked by Netflix if detected.

There are VPNs that can fool Netflix, but they are rare and there are no guarantees these services will outsmart Netflix forever.

Beyond Netflix, a VPN can help to download an Android app that is only available on a foreign version of Google Play, or stream content from regionally restricted services such as the UK-bound BBC iPlayer or Pandora.

One final note of caution: Do not rely on your VPN to protect banking information on an open Wi-Fi connection. Whenever possible, leave online financial dealings for home over a hard-wired connection.

What to look for in a VPN

Before anything else, understand that if you want to use a VPN you should be paying for it. Free VPNs are either selling your browsing data in aggregated form to researchers and marketers, or giving you a paltry amount of data transfer every month. Either way, a basic rule of thumb is that a free VPN will not protect your privacy in any meaningful way.

The next thing to consider is a VPN's logging policies. In other words, what kind of data is a service collecting about you and your VPN activity, and how long is that data saved?

Privacy is the basic principle of a VPN, and what good is it to avoid passive government surveillance only to have a VPN provider record all your website visits?

Ideally, a VPN will say it only keeps logs for the briefest of periods. Some providers, for example, only log activity in RAM during a session or automatically send all records to oblivion once they're created. Other providers may keep records for a few hours, days, weeks, or even months.

VPN policies also vary when it comes to personal information. Some VPNs want to know very little about you, preferring users sign on with a pseudonym and pay with Bitcoin. That's a little exotic for most people, which is why many services also accept PayPal.

Paying this way isn't ideal for privacy, but it means the VPN doesn't have your payment information on record—though it would be available from PayPal.

After the logging policies, you want to know how many servers the VPN offers and how many country connections it has. The number of servers provides an idea of how much load a VPN can take before slowing to a crawl due to overwhelming traffic.

The country connections, meanwhile, matter most to those who want to spoof their location; however, non-spoofers should also make sure there are connections in their home country. If you live in Los Angeles, for example, and want access to American content, then you'll need a VPN that provides U.S. connections. It won't work to try and watch Amazon Prime Video over a Dutch VPN connection, because as far as Amazon's concerned your computer is in the Netherlands.

Some users will also want to research a VPN provider's peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing policies. There are VPNs that block torrents. Others turn a blind eye to them, but will sell you out in a heartbeat should you be up to no good. P2P is not our main focus here, but we will note in each review whether a particular provider allows file sharing or not.

Finally, how many devices does a VPN support from a single account? In this age of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and PCs, a VPN's cost should include licensing for at least five devices. Also, a provider should have Android and iOS apps to make it easy to connect a smartphone or tablet to the service.

How we tested

We judge VPNs on a variety of criteria including overall connection speeds, privacy protection, usability of the interface, country choices, server count, and cost.

Speed tests are kept as simple as possible. We connect to five different global locations for a given VPN—typically North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and a wild card somewhere in Asia.

Before the test begins we check the speed of our base Wi-Fi connection using an online speed test. Then we connect to the VPN's servers around the world and run the speed test again. We then show each result, average them out, and calculate the average as a percentage of the base speed.

Remember that internet speeds can vary wildly based on location, routers, PCs, time of day, connection type, the load on the VPN and speed test servers, and numerous other factors. In other words, our test results will not be the same as yours. For that reason, consider our speed results only as a rough guide for how each VPN performs.

Judging server choices by country is also kept simple. We expect a VPN to offer a variety of country connections with a minimum of at least 20.

Privacy and anonymity is judged on the guarantees the companies make, as well as its reputation from any news items we're aware of that may impact the trustworthiness of these claims. We also take a look at the data encryption, authentication, and handshake protocols used.

Finally, for pricing we expect to pay no more than $85 US per year unless we find a valid reason for the higher cost.

Best VPN: Reviews

Have a special set of needs, or looking to investigate the other options? Below is a list of all the VPNs we've reviewed. We'll keep evaluating new ones and reevaluating services we've already tried on a regular basis, so be sure to come back to see what else we've put through their paces.

Editor's note: Because online services are often iterative, gaining new features and performance improvements over time, our reviews are subject to change in order to accurately reflect the current state of the services.