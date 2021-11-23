This simple iPhone toggle can help protect your home from break-ins, fires, and floods

Sound Recognition is a powerful iOS feature.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Smart home alarm systems are all the rage, but they're also very expensive. A relatively simply setup can cost hundreds of dollars, with things like glass-break and leak sensors driving process up. Or you can use this iPhone trick.

Scroll a bit down in the Accessibility tab in Settings, you'll find a tab for Sound Recognition. Switch it on and your iPhone will listen for over a dozen sounds using on-device intelligence and notify you when sounds may be recognized. Sounds are organized by category and include many common sounds:

Alarms: Fire, Siren, Smoke

Animals: Cat, Dog

Household: Appliances, Car Horn, Door Bell, Door Knock, Glass Breaking, Kettle, Water Running

People: Baby Crying, Coughing, Shouting

iOS sound recognition

IDG

You can select as many as the sounds as you like, and it's all very automatic. When your iPhone is within range of one of the sounds, you'll get a notification and an alert tone and vibration to let you know. I've tested it for a few of them and it works impressively well. I got notifications for water running and a door bell when I was about 30 feet away. I haven't tested glass breaking but it's definitely the most intriguing, as most of the alarm glass-break sensors I've had are very hit-or-miss.

It's meant as an aid for people with hearing issues, and it obviously won't (and shouldn't) replace a home monitoring or smart alarm system, but it'll work in a pinch if you want a little extra peace of mind without buying or setting up any equipment in your home.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?