This very cool Apple wallpaper is an early holiday gift for your iPhone and Mac

Apple has made a special logo for its newest Berlin store.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Apple will soon open a second store in Berlin's Mitte Shopping District, but you don't have to take a flight to Germany to take part in the festivities. Apple has made a special wallpaper with the store's logo and it's incredibly cool.

The red and blue logo features a series of pipes shaped into the Apple logo with a splash of water at the top for the stem. It mimics the colorful above-ground drainage pipes in Berlin Mitte that have become part of the city's identity. Apple hasn't shown photos of the new store yet, but a tweet of the storefront by Storeteller shows the window decorations leaning into the creative construction site theme.

We don't know when the store will open, but Apple says the store will provide face masks, limit the number of visitors, and thoroughly clean each device after use in compliance with the country's Covid protocols.

You can download the wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, or Mac at the Apple Rosenthaler Strasse store site.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?