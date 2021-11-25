Apple strikes back over Pegasus spyware with lawsuit against NSO Group

Seeks permanent injunction banning use of Apple devices and software.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: IDG

Months after patching the iOS vulnerability that led to the infamous Pegasus spyware, Apple has announced that it is suing NSO Group, the organisation reportedly behind the spyware.

In addition to the suit, Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices.

The Pegasus spyware came to light after a Washington Post report uncovered a global spyware operation targeting iPhones and Android phones. 

The investigations, which were conducted in conjunction with nonprofit groups Citizen Lab, Forbidden Stories, Amnesty International, and other human rights groups, found that military grade spyware was used to hack dozens of phones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, business executives and two women close to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Though it was extremely unlikely that the spyware had infected more iPhones that the small number that were targeted, Apple patched the vulnerability in iOS 14.7.1

Apple is now seeking unspecified compensation for NSO Group's flagrant violations of US federal and state law. Apple claims that NSO Group creates sophisticated, state-sponsored surveillance technology that allows its highly targeted spyware to surveil its victims.

Apple also announced that it will be donating $10 million as well as any damages received from the lawsuit to organisations specialising in cyber surveillance research and advocacy. 

It will also support Citizen Lab with pro-bono technical, threat intelligence, and engineering assistance to aid their independent research mission, and where appropriate, will offer the same assistance to other organisations doing critical work in this space.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Applecyber security

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?