iOS 15 won’t get digital driver’s license support until 2022

The feature was originally expected to arrive before the end of 2021.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

When Apple launched iOS 15, quite a few features were delayed to later versions. While some have already arrived and others are on the way, there is one that won't be arriving in 2021: ID cards.

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple has updated its iOS 15 Overview site to say that the feature allowing you to add driver's licenses and other state ID cards to the Wallet app won't be arriving until early 2022. The feature allows you to use your iPhone as a form of identification at TSA security checkpoints at participating airports. The system will use Face ID and Touch ID for authentication.

In September, Apple announced that Arizona and Georgia will be the first to implement ID Wallet support, while Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will be arriving shortly after.

Apple says all ID data is encrypted on the device as well as during transmission. Apple's mobile ID implementation supports the ISO 18013-5 mDL (mobile driver's license) standard.

Once the feature goes live, adding the ID to Apple Wallet will be similar to adding a credit card. In Apple Wallet, you'll tap the + icon in the upper right of the screen, select ID, and scan your driver's license or state ID card along with a selfie. The images will be securely sent to the state for verification. The iPhone will also need to record facial and head movements (similar to how you activate Face ID) as another security step. When the state verifies you, your ID will appear in Apple Wallet.

Apple hasn't given a specific timeframe for the feature's release, but it will presumably arrive as part of iOS 15.3 next year. iOS 15.2 is currently in development and looks to release within the next few weeks.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?